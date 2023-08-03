MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") announced today that it recorded revenues in the amount of $138.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a year-over-year decrease of $8.7 million. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $7.8 million or $0.18 per share, compared with net loss attributable to shareholders of $3.2 million or $0.07 per share for the same quarter of 2022.

Second quarter operating highlights :

$3,843,000 in consolidated negative adjusted EBITDA, 1 a $7,078,000 unfavourable variance from the same quarter of 2022.

in consolidated negative adjusted EBITDA, a unfavourable variance from the same quarter of 2022. $4,539,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $4,390,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to lower traditional advertising revenues, partially offset by an increase in digital advertising revenues, mainly for TVA+, and savings generated by the restructuring plan.

in negative adjusted EBITDA in the Broadcasting segment, a unfavourable variance due mainly to lower traditional advertising revenues, partially offset by an increase in digital advertising revenues, mainly for TVA+, and savings generated by the restructuring plan. $413,000 in negative adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment ("MELS"), a $2,585,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to lower activity volume in soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, postproduction and media accessibility, partially offset by the positive impact of the discontinuation of visual effects activities.

in negative adjusted EBITDA in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment ("MELS"), a unfavourable variance due mainly to lower activity volume in soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, postproduction and media accessibility, partially offset by the positive impact of the discontinuation of visual effects activities. $309,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Magazines segment, a $1,337,000 unfavourable variance due mainly to lower revenues, especially at newsstands, reduced government assistance and lower advertising revenues.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Magazines segment, a unfavourable variance due mainly to lower revenues, especially at newsstands, reduced government assistance and lower advertising revenues. $582,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the Production & Distribution segment, a favourable variance of $1,071,000 , attributable mainly to higher gross margin on international distribution of films produced by companies in the Incendo Group ("Incendo"), especially in the United States , in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

____________________________ 1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below.

"Second quarter results continued to be impacted by declining profitability across all our segments and in the various industries in which we operate. The implementation of our restructuring plan, announced on February 16, 2023, has not yet generated sufficient savings to offset the major challenges of a declining advertising market and the lack of foreign productions in our studios," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, acting President and CEO of TVA Group.

"Results in the Broadcasting segment were seriously impacted by the decline in our advertising revenues, which are the only source of revenues for our over-the-air network. Despite the challenging environment, we continued to invest in content to protect our market shares, both for TVA Network and for our specialty services. TVA Group's market share for the second quarter of 2023 was 42.7%, up 0.4 points compared to the same period of 2022. TVA Network had 4 of the top 5 shows in Quebec in the second quarter. The daily series Indéfendable, variety show La Voix and the new reality TV show Sortez-moi d'ici! all had an average audience of over 1.5 million viewers during the 2023 season.

"To continue to invest in programming and news content, it is vital that a legislative and regulatory framework be implemented to control the web giants and require them to contribute financially to the Canadian broadcasting system.

"With the Act respecting online communications (Bill C-18) expected to come into effect by the end of the year, Meta decided to block news stories on its Facebook and Instagram platforms to avoid paying their fair share to use this news content. No one is above the law and, as such, we encourage organizations to express their disagreement with Meta's complete disregard for Canada's government policy and news industry by advertising elsewhere. It need hardly be repeated that the imbalance in the regulatory and legislative frameworks is highly damaging: foreign companies reap profits from the Canadian market and audience with no constraints, while broadcasters such as TVA Group are tangled in outdated, burdensome regulations.

"Another key measure that must be quickly applied is removing advertising on all Radio-Canada platforms. The public broadcaster is engaging in unfair competition with private broadcasters in its race for ratings and advertising revenues, despite the fact that it receives huge amounts of government funding to fulfil its mandate. We will also continue our efforts to ensure that distributor Bell TV ceases its highly prejudicial treatment of our specialty channels and pays fair-market fees.

"In the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment, the Corporation was particularly affected by a decrease in soundstage and equipment rental services, which continued to suffer from the lack of foreign productions this quarter. Although MELS did sign some major agreements with foreign producers for the coming months, the writers and actors strikes in the United States are fuelling uncertainty. Projects are being postponed and could be cancelled. In virtual production activities, MELS benefited from increased demand for its services and was able to generate additional profits in this growing segment.

"To keep our productions and film studios competitive and viable, when many other jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada are offering producers more advantageous tax treatment, governments must quickly review tax credits for Quebec film and television productions, and for production services.

"In the Magazines segment, results this quarter continued to be affected by lower revenues. The increase generated by our magazines' digital revenues was not enough to offset notably the substantial losses caused by the change to the Canada Periodical Fund's grant allocation method, which continues to have a serious negative impact on the sector amid numerous other challenges.

"Our Production & Distribution segment performed better in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, with the delivery of two horror films to Tubi. We will be keeping a close eye on the strike situation in the United States, which may impact our order book for the coming months."

Definition

Adjusted EBITDA

In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses (income), operational restructuring costs and other, income tax expense (recovery) and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). It is not intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial operating performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of impairment, depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast-paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, labour relation risks, and the risks related to public health emergencies, including COVID-19, as well as any urgent steps taken by government.

Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations please refer to the Corporation's public filings available at www.sedar.com or www.sedarplus.ca and www.groupetva.ca , including, in particular, the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The forward-looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of August 3, 2023 and are subject to change after this date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.

TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French-language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private-sector producers of French-language content. It is also the largest publisher of French-language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English-language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

The condensed consolidated Financial Statements, with notes, and the interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, can be consulted on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per-share amounts)





Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022



















Revenues 2 $ 138,760 $ 147,469 $ 274,863 $ 291,966



















Purchases of goods and services 3

108,544

107,040

232,286

222,664 Employee costs



34,059

37,194

70,397

75,788 Depreciation and amortization



6,973

7,462

14,155

15,082 Financial (income) expenses 4

(43)

94

(161)

594 Operational restructuring costs and other 5

120

113

1,022

133 Loss before income tax recovery and

share of income of associates



(10,893)

(4,434)

(42,836)

(22,295)



















Income tax recovery



(3,006)

(1,062)

(11,325)

(5,659)



















Share of income of associates



(40)

(163)

(131)

(412) Net loss

$ (7,847) $ (3,209) $ (31,380) $ (16,224)



















Net (loss) income attributable to:

















Shareholders

$ (7,847) $ (3,212) $ (31,380) $ (16,228) Non-controlling interest



–

3

–

4







































Basic and diluted loss per share

attributable to shareholders

$ (0.18) $ (0.07) $ (0.73) $ (0.38) Weighted average number of shares

outstanding and diluted shares



43,205,535

43,205,535

43,205,535

43,205,535

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022



















Net loss

$ (7,847) $ (3,209) $ (31,380) $ (16,224)



















Other comprehensive items that will not be

reclassified to loss:

















Defined benefit plans:

















Re-measurement gain 9

–

14,500

–

29,000 Deferred income taxes



–

(3,900)

–

(7,700)





–

10,600

–

21,300



















Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (7,847) $ 7,391 $ (31,380) $ 5,076



















Comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to:

















Shareholders

$ (7,847) $ 7,388 $ (31,380) $ 5,072 Non-controlling interest



–

3

–

4





















See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of equity

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Equity attributable to shareholders Equity

attributable

to non-

controlling

interest Total

equity

Capital

stock

(note 7) Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Accumula-

ted other

comprehen-

sive income –

Defined

benefit

plans

























Balance as at December 31, 2021 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 138,679 $ 32,714 $ 1,210 $ 380,464 Net (loss) income

–

–

(16,228)

–

4

(16,224) Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

21,300

–

21,300 Balance as at June 30, 2022

207,280

581

122,451

54,014

1,214

385,540 Net income (loss)

–

–

7,359

–

(24)

7,335 Dividends

–

–

–

–

(1,190)

(1,190) Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

1,691

–

1,691 Balance as at December 31, 2022

207,280

581

129,810

55,705

–

393,376 Net loss

–

–

(31,380)

–

–

(31,380) Balance as at June 30, 2023 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 98,430 $ 55,705 $ – $ 361,996

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022









Assets

















Current assets







Accounts receivable $ 141,557 $ 175,174 Income taxes

20,040

8,522 Audiovisual content

113,323

135,038 Prepaid expenses

8,565

4,400



283,485

323,134 Non-current assets







Audiovisual content

88,004

88,225 Investments

12,148

12,017 Property, plant and equipment

147,647

157,784 Right-of-use assets

6,830

7,599 Intangible assets

13,930

14,671 Goodwill

21,696

21,696 Defined benefit plan asset

44,310

45,111 Deferred income taxes

5,118

5,833



339,683

352,936 Total assets $ 623,168 $ 676,070

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated balance sheets (continued)

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Note June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022











Liabilities and equity





















Current liabilities









Bank indebtedness 6 $ 10,117 $ 1,107 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and provisions



90,232

114,174 Content rights payable



42,591

124,394 Deferred revenues



8,777

11,031 Income taxes



358

562 Current portion of lease liabilities



1,860

2,318 Short-term debt 6

–

8,961





153,935

262,547 Non-current liabilities









Long-term debt 6

90,889

– Lease liabilities



5,862

6,453 Other liabilities



5,052

5,395 Deferred income taxes



5,434

8,299





107,237

20,147 Equity









Capital stock 7

207,280

207,280 Contributed surplus



581

581 Retained earnings



98,430

129,810 Accumulated other comprehensive income



55,705

55,705 Equity



361,996

393,376 Total liabilities and equity

$ 623,168 $ 676,070

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods

ended June 30

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows related to operating activities

















Net loss

$ (7,847) $ (3,209) $ (31,380) $ (16,224) Adjustments for:

















Depreciation and amortization



6,973

7,462

14,155

15,082 Share of income of associates



(40)

(163)

(131)

(412) Deferred income taxes



(3,204)

(559)

(2,150)

(1,539) Other



43

635

56

648





(4,075)

4,166

(19,450)

(2,445) Net change in non-cash balances related

to operating items



(93,040)

(843)

(68,103)

(4,834) Cash flows (used in) provided by operating

activities



(97,115)

3,323

(87,553)

(7,279) Cash flows related to investing activities

















Additions to property, plant and equipment



(210)

(7,112)

(1,877)

(12,308) Additions to intangible assets



(54)

(305)

(179)

(728) Business acquisitions 5

–

(3,750)

–

(3,750) Cash flows used in investing activities



(264)

(11,167)

(2,056)

(16,786) Cash flows related to financing activities

















Net change in bank indebtedness



6,918

1,422

9,024

2,996 Net change in revolving credit facility



–

6,885

(8,970)

19,875 Net change of long-term debt 6

91,000

–

91,000

– Repayment of lease liabilities



(525)

(715)

(1,378)

(1,511) Other



(14)

–

(67)

(53) Cash flows provided by financing activities



97,379

7,592

89,609

21,307 Net change in cash



–

(252)

–

(2,758) Cash at beginning of period



–

2,675

–

5,181 Cash at end of period

$ – $ 2,423 $ – $ 2,423 Interest and taxes reflected as operating

activities

















Net interest paid

$ 258 $ 294 $ 556 $ 588 Income taxes paid (net of refunds)



1,338

1,906

2,547

5,723

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group" or the "Corporation") is governed by the Quebec Business Corporations Act. TVA Group is a communications company engaged in broadcasting, film production & audiovisual services, international production & distribution of television content, and magazine publishing (note 10). The Corporation is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. ("Quebecor Media" or the "parent corporation") and its ultimate parent corporation is Quebecor Inc. ("Quebecor"). The Corporation's head office is located at 1600 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Corporation's businesses experience significant seasonality due to, among other factors, seasonal advertising patterns, consumers' viewing, reading and listening habits, demand for production services from international and local producers, and demand for content from global broadcasters. Because the Corporation depends on the sale of advertising for a significant portion of its revenues, operating results are also sensitive to prevailing economic conditions, including changes in local, regional and national economic conditions, particularly as they may affect advertising spending. In view of the seasonal nature of some of the Corporation's activities, the results of operations for interim periods should not necessarily be considered indicative of full-year results.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

1. Basis of presentation

These consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), except that they do not include all disclosures required under IFRS for annual consolidated financial statements. In particular, these consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, and accordingly are condensed consolidated financial statements. These condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's 2022 annual consolidated financial statements, which describe the accounting policies used to prepare these condensed consolidated financial statements.

These condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors on August 3, 2023.

Certain comparative figures for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 have been restated to conform to the presentation adopted for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.

2. Revenues



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Advertising services $ 67,013 $ 72,587 $ 135,793 $ 139,055 Royalties

33,305

34,134

66,614

68,387 Rental, postproduction and distribution services

and other services rendered (1)

22,503

25,924

43,212

55,725 Product sales (2)

15,939

14,824

29,244

28,799

$ 138,760 $ 147,469 $ 274,863 $ 291,966

(1) Revenues from rental of soundstages, mobiles, equipment and rental space amounted to $5,427,000 and $9,653,000 for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 respectively ($8,222,000 and $17,795,000 for the same periods of 2022). Service revenues also include the activities of the Production & Distribution segment. (2) Revenues from product sales include newsstand and subscription sales of magazines and sales of audiovisual content.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

3. Purchases of goods and services



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Rights and audiovisual content costs $ 82,052 $ 80,301 $ 178,303 $ 168,704 Printing and distribution

3,663

3,027

6,966

6,705 Services rendered by the parent corporation:















Commissions on advertising sales

5,976

6,506

12,105

13,138 Other

2,269

2,080

4,726

4,464 Building costs

4,240

3,999

8,630

8,461 Marketing, advertising and promotion

3,719

4,168

8,028

8,296 Other

6,625

6,959

13,528

12,896

$ 108,544 $ 107,040 $ 232,286 $ 222,664

4. Financial (income) expenses



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Interest on debt (1) $ 260 $ 189 $ 509 $ 380 Amortization of financing costs

49

13

62

26 Interest on lease liabilities

97

112

199

231 Interest income related to defined benefit plans

(515)

(115)

(1,019)

(226) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

182

(101)

274

95 Other

(116)

(4)

(186)

88

$ (43) $ 94 $ (161) $ 594

(1) For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, interests totalling $60,000 were recorded on the secured revolving credit facility with Quebecor Media (note 6).

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

5. Operational restructuring costs and other



Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022

















Operational restructuring costs $ 163 $ 78 $ 1,065 $ 115 Other

(43)

35

(43)

18

$ 120 $ 113 $ 1,022 $ 133

Operational restructuring costs

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the segment breakdown of the Corporation's operational restructuring costs in connection with the elimination of positions and the implementation of cost reduction initiatives is as follows:



Three-month periods

ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30

2023 2022 2023 2022

















Broadcasting $ 134 $ 65 $ 719 $ 102 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

29

–

203

– Magazines

–

13

111

13 Production & Distribution

–

–

32

–

$ 163 $ 78 $ 1,065 $ 115

Other

For the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation had recorded a $622,000 charge for impairment of its investment in an associate in the Magazines segment following revised financial guidance from that corporation's management and the continuing downward trend in revenues in the industry.

During the same period, the Corporation had reversed a $587,000 charge following remeasurement of the contingent consideration payable on the acquisition of the companies in the Incendo group and had made a $3,750,000 payment in connection with that acquisition.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

6. Long-term debt

The components of long-term debt are as follows:



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022











Revolving credit facility - Quebecor $ 91,000

$ – Syndicated revolving credit facility

–



8,970 Financing costs, net of accumulated amortization

(111)



(9)



90,889



8,961 Less the current portion

–



(8,961)

$ 90,889

$ –

On June 28, 2023, the Corporation entered into a new $120,000,000 secured revolving credit facility maturing on June 15, 2025, with Quebecor Media as lender. This revolving credit facility bears interest at Bankers' acceptance rate or Canadian prime rate, plus a premium based on the Corporation's debt ratio.

On June 28, 2023, the Corporation also entered into a new $20,000,000 secured on-demand credit facility with a banking institution. This on-demand credit facility bears interest at Canadian prime rate or U.S. prime rate, plus a premium based on the Corporation's debt ratio.

Concurrently, on June 28, 2023, the Corporation terminated its bank facility consisting of a $75,000,000 secured syndicated revolving credit facility.

The two new credit facilities contain standard representations and warranties for this type of agreement.

As at June 30, 2023, $294,000 was drawn on the on-demand credit facility, which is presented under "Bank indebtedness" (including bank overdraft), in addition to outstanding letters of credit for a total amount of $3,832,000. As at June 30, 2023, $91,000,000 was drawn on the revolving credit facility with Quebecor Media. Costs of $111,000 were incurred in setting up this new financing.

As at June 30, 2023, the Corporation was in compliance with all the terms of its credit agreements.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

7. Capital stock

a) Authorized capital stock

An unlimited number of Class A common shares, participating, voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of Class B shares, participating, non-voting, without par value.

An unlimited number of preferred shares, non-participating, non-voting, with a par value of $10 each, issuable in series.

b) Issued and outstanding capital stock



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022











4,320,000 Class A common shares $ 72

$ 72 38,885,535 Class B shares

207,208



207,208

$ 207,280

$ 207,280

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

8. Stock-based compensation and other stock-based payments

a) Stock option plans

Outstanding options

Number

Weighted average

exercise price









TVA Group







Balance as at December 31, 2022 519,503

$ 2.29 Granted 125,000



2.03 Cancelled (140,729)



1.83 Balance as at June 30, 2023 503,774

$ 2.35 Vested options as at June 30, 2023 120,332

$ 3.09









Quebecor







Balance as at December 31, 2022 244,216

$ 30.36 Granted 135,000



33.28 Exercised (8,250)



31.59 Cancelled (80,985)



31.87 Balance as at June 30, 2023 289,981

$ 31.26 Vested options as at June 30, 2023 50,493

$ 28.81

During the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, 8,250 Quebecor stock options were exercised for a cash consideration of $27,000.

b) Deferred stock unit ("DSU") plan for directors



Outstanding units



Corporation stock units









Balance as at December 31, 2022





446,934 Granted





35,205 Balance as at June 30, 2023





482,139

c) Stock-based compensation expense

For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023, a compensation expense reversal in the amount of $372,000 and a compensation expense of $194,000 respectively were recorded in respect of all stock-based compensation plans (compensation expense reversal of $113,000 and compensation expense of $356,000 respectively for the same periods of 2022).

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

9. Pension plans and post-retirement benefits

The gain on remeasurement of defined benefit plans recognized on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 reflected the increase in the discount rate, net of the decrease in the fair value of pension plan assets.

10. Segmented information

The Corporation's operations consist of the following segments:

The Broadcasting segment , which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services, including those of its Communications Qolab inc. subsidiary;

, which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production and custom publishing services, including those of its Communications Qolab inc. subsidiary; The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment , which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction and virtual production;

, which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc. provides soundstage, mobile and production equipment rental services, as well as dubbing and described video ("media accessibility services"), postproduction and virtual production; The Magazines segment , which through its TVA Publications inc. subsidiary publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands;

, which through its TVA Publications inc. subsidiary publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating, and markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands; The Production & Distribution segment, which through the companies in the Incendo group and the TVA Films division produces and distributes television shows, movies and television series for the world market.

TVA GROUP INC.

Notes to condensed consolidated financial statements (continued)

Three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited)

(Tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per option amounts)

10. Segmented information (continued)



Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022

















Revenues















Broadcasting $ 115,840 $ 122,168 $ 231,850 $ 236,307 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

12,239

18,334

26,511

37,685 Magazines

9,362

10,374

18,009

20,035 Production & Distribution

5,882

2,456

8,223

8,436 Intersegment items

(4,563)

(5,863)

(9,730)

(10,497)



138,760

147,469

274,863

291,966 (Negative adjusted EBITDA) adjusted EBITDA(1)















Broadcasting

(4,539)

(149)

(27,345)

(15,617) Film Production & Audiovisual Services

(413)

2,172

(968)

6,016 Magazines

309

1,646

(58)

2,086 Production & Distribution

582

(489)

227

1,064 Intersegment items

218

55

324

(35)



(3,843)

3,235

(27,820)

(6,486) Depreciation and amortization

6,973

7,462

14,155

15,082 Financial (income) expenses

(43)

94

(161)

594 Operational restructuring costs and other

120

113

1,022

133 Loss before income tax recovery and share of

income of associates $ (10,893) $ (4,434) $ (42,836) $ (22,295)

The above-noted intersegment items represent the elimination of normal course business transactions between the Corporation's business segments.

(1) The Chief Executive Officer uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance for assessing the performance of each of the Corporation's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial (income) expenses, operational restructuring costs and other, income tax recovery and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS

