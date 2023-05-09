MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, TVA Group Inc. (TSX : TVA.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of its directors obtained at its Annual Meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The voting result was as follows:



For Withheld Number % Number % Jacques Dorion 4,318,702 100 60 0 Nathalie Elgrably-Lévy 4,318,702 100 60 0 Sylvie Lalande 4,318,702 100 60 0 Régine Laurent 4,318,702 100 60 0 A. Michel Lavigne 4,318,702 100 60 0 Jean-Marc Léger 4,318,702 100 60 0 Annick Mongeau 4,318,702 100 60 0 Daniel Paillé 4,318,702 100 60 0



