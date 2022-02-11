BRANDON, MB, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, as people in Canadian communities are still having trouble finding safe and affordable housing.

Today, Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Rick Chrest, Mayor of the City of Brandon, Julia Deans, President and CEO for Habitat for Humanity Canada, and Sandy Hopkins, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Manitoba, announced a $100,000 investment from the federal government that supported the construction of the home at 718 Franklin Street, in Brandon, to help a deserving mother and her four children realize their dream of homeownership.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible through a three-year $36.6 million partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada under the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

The National Housing Strategy's NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is dedicated to helping those in need which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a real difference in the lives of families here in Brandon and everywhere in Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Our government believes that every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. Across the country, we are working with Habitat to build safe, appropriate, affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities. Here in Brandon, the investment in this new home will make a real difference in the lives of Nadine and her four children, they will finally have a place they can proudly call their own." – Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North

"The City of Brandon and our Council have been longtime partners in the very meaningful work of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba in our community and we are always so pleased when other levels of government and sponsoring businesses and organizations are able to join in. We're very grateful that the Federal Government through CMHC has become a partner in this project and we know the recipient family will be proud to see their own efforts result in their new home." – Rick Chrest, Mayor, City of Brandon, Manitoba

"Our partnership with CMHC ensures more families can access decent and affordable housing along with the social and economic benefits that come with affordable homeownership. These are not just investments in housing – these are investments in the health and stability of families and their communities." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

"We are very pleased to have financial support from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's (CMHC) Co-Investment Fund for the home at 718 Franklin Street in Brandon, MB as construction would not have been possible without CMHC. This investment will have a lasting and positive impact in the community. The home was recently purchased by a Habitat family - we wish Nadine and her children well in their new home." – Sandy Hopkins, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Manitoba

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and to reallocate in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

