Quebec Sets an Example for Secure Technology Reuse and Community Impact

MONTREAL, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Electronic Recycling Association (ERA) is proud to highlight a technology reuse initiative in Quebec that demonstrates how secure technology management and community partnerships can create meaningful social impact.

Working with Quebec's Ministry of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs, ERA helps ensure retired electronics are securely refurbished and donated to charities, schools, and community organizations. Every device undergoes certified data destruction, helping protect sensitive information while reducing electronic waste and expanding access to technology.

As one of Canada's leaders in digital transformation and cybersecurity, Quebec continues to set a strong example of how technology can be leveraged to strengthen communities while maintaining the highest standards of information security.

Current Quebec Technology Donation Requests

ERA is currently seeking technology donations to support the following organizations:

Hope and Equitation Center (Hampstead, QC) – 15 desktop computers, 30 laptops, 3 printers, 5 monitors, and 3 projectors.

– 15 desktop computers, 30 laptops, 3 printers, 5 monitors, and 3 projectors. One On One – Un pour-Un (Montréal, QC) – 26 computers, 32 laptops, printers, monitors, and projectors.

– 26 computers, 32 laptops, printers, monitors, and projectors. Silem Foundation (Terrebonne, QC) – 20 desktop computers, 10 laptops, 1 printer, 5 monitors, and 1 projector.

Donate Your Surplus Technology Today

If your organization has retired or unused IT equipment, now is the perfect opportunity to make a meaningful impact.

Donate your surplus technology through ERA and help provide essential digital resources to charities, schools, and community organizations across Quebec and Canada. Your donation not only supports individuals and families in need but also helps reduce electronic waste and promote a more sustainable future.

Contact ERA today to learn how your organization's retired technology can be securely refurbished and repurposed to create lasting community impact.

For more information or to arrange a technology donation, visit www.era.ca.

SOURCE Electronic Recycling Association