Tundra Technical Launches First Benefits Portal to Close Employee Benefits Gap for Contractors and Gig Workers

In an innovative move, all contractors working through Tundra will have access to perks, discounts, and offers from notable partners, hand-picked by its Talent Engagement Team. Globally recognized brands like Dell, HSBC, Egencia through Expedia, Telus, Manulife, Goodlife, and many others, will provide access to RRSP and 401K benefits, life insurance and healthcare, travel discounts and upskilling opportunities. In addition, Tundra contractors can take advantage of North America's largest discount network, Access Perks, with savings on entertainment and online shopping, saving contractors up to 60 per cent on purchases.

"We built the 'Contractor Bridge' to demonstrate our appreciation for our valued contractor community's hard work, especially recovering from a pandemic when workers and their families need it the most," said Tundra Technical president Micah Williams. "Our intention is to bridge the gap between full-time and gig workers by offering exclusive employee-style benefits. The Contractor Bridge, the first benefits portal of its kind offered by a staffing firm, will help contractors get the most out of their partnership with Tundra and prioritize their wellbeing so they can bring their best selves to work."

The Contractor Bridge is very customizable, with many health and wellness benefits, Williams added. There are options extending from connected fitness equipment to a network of gyms and numerous financial planning options. "The finances of gig workers can now be future-proofed by gaining access to retirement savings and investment options on Tundra's Contractor Bridge platform," Williams said. "Our contractors can now enjoy the financial benefits and stability of full-time employment by direct contributions to life insurance, 401k or RRSP plans from internationally recognized companies."

Tundra's goal is to empower its contractors and help its clients retain top talent in a hot labor market. With offerings to upgrade skills, knowledge, and overall lifestyle during their time with the global staffing company, Tundra's Contractor Bridge will allow workers to thrive in their current role and beyond. Partnerships with world-renowned bootcamps and online learning platforms will help achieve that objective and bring greater work-life balance to Tundra's contractor community.

