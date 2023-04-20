Tundra Empowers Sustainable Businesses with Dedicated Green-collar Staffing Initiative

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Tundra, a global staffing leader hiring talent for the world's most recognizable brands, is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector as the first company to provide top-tier talent for green energy projects across North America. Tundra's diverse talent communities allow companies access to the largest community of highly qualified "green-collar" candidates. Tundra's unique talent acquisition strategies provide world-class organizations with curated talent pools of engineers, skilled trades, and project managers who have experience developing and supporting renewable energy projects.

Tundra's long-standing experience in the industry has led to an annual power generation capacity of over 3,000 MW, powering more than half a million homes by hiring talent for organizations like Borea, Enbridge, Demand Renewables, Hatch, and many more. The global staffing leader has been instrumental in leading the way toward a more sustainable future by supplying talent for some of North America's largest wind and solar projects, including Travers and Whitla.

Peter Basso, CEO of Demand Renewables, understands the difficulties sustainable businesses face when searching for skilled candidates. "Finding the right skilled labor candidate to fill open roles and satisfy new market demands has been a challenge, and Tundra has stepped up and provided this service for us as we expand into new markets domestically and internationally," Basso said.

Tundra's Green Staffing Initiative has empowered companies like Demand Renewables and Borea to overcome their talent challenges and expand their reach into new markets. Tundra's dedicated green energy recruiters are skilled at identifying top talent with site-based experience, passion for renewable energy, and specialized expertise. As a company committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, Tundra is working to reduce emissions and promote sustainability through internal initiatives such as paperless processing, electric vehicle fleets, and LEED-certified buildings.

Chelsea Million, Talent Adviser at Borea Construction, has first-hand experience working with Tundra's recruiters. "Tundra has been a trusted partner of ours. They have always provided us with quality candidates in a timely manner. Their large, nationwide network in the renewables sector helped us tackle tough challenges when we needed talent the most," she said.

Discover how Tundra's commitment to sustainability and ESG principles goes beyond staffing. Visit us to learn more about our mission to build a better, greener future."

