TRUSTRADIUS NAMES BLACKLINE 'BEST OF' IN FINANCIAL CLOSE AUTOMATION, AGAIN

Accounting automation software leader recognized for strong relationships and outstanding feature set, as rated by its customers at leading software peer reviews platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has taken first place in two financial close categories ('Best Relationship' and 'Best Feature Set') in the second annual 'Best of Finance Software Awards' presented by TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer reviews platform.

TrustRadius awards provide unbiased recognition of B2B technology products based entirely on customer feedback. BlackLine was recognized with the first-ever 'Best Relationship Award', which highlights companies that provide their customers with accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and provide enough ROI to warrant purchasing the software again. The 'Best Feature Set' award recognizes companies with outstanding solution feature sets and functionality that have gone above and beyond to delight their users.



"Earning awards for both 'Best Feature Set' and 'Best Relationship' are testament to BlackLine's leadership position in financial close automation," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers highlight the matching capabilities, flexible rules, data management and reporting functionality of the company's flagship cloud platform, as well as the superior customer service BlackLine provides to its global clientele."

Each month, over a million B2B technology buyers, more than 50 percent from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Here's what users across multiple industries and from various company sizes are saying about BlackLine at TrustRadius.com:

"Finally, a solution that works for me! BlackLine is great in an environment where staff is in multiple locations including working from home. It provides a hub for all the work to reside." Accounting VP (Banking; 51 to 200 employees)

"BlackLine is a lifesaver, or company saver! We needed BlackLine years ago!" CFO (Civic and Social Organization; 201 to 500 employees)

"BlackLine always has my back, so we can trust our balances! BlackLine has many functionalities that can take data and prepare and format data that a preparer would have to do manually in Excel. This frees up time for preparers to perform value add activity/tasks/analysis. Automation at its best with BL!" Analyst (Gaming and Casinos; 1,001 to 5,000 employees)

"BlackLine is well suited for organizations that have finance transformation on their road maps. It's a great tool to automate day to day accounting processes." Accounting Manager (Leisure, Travel & Tourism; 5,001 to 10,000 employees)

"BlackLine delivers on its promises and provides the pathway to integrated modern accounting. Our company has many subsidiaries globally on numerous ERPs. BlackLine was able to consolidate balance sheet accounting into a single source." Administrator (Electronics; 5,001 to 10,000 employees)

"[BlackLine] is tailor made for a larger company with many divisions or facilities that need standardized homogenous reporting but also need independent review of each area's specific information." Accountant (Paper & Forest products; 10,000+ employees)

"Driving accounting into the future. [BlackLine] improves communication, allows for greater traceability, creates awareness and visibility for users, provides dynamic dashboards and reports to all levels of the organization that can be adapted to individual needs." Accounting Manager (Automotive; 10,000+ employees)

"Let's face it: not all products are created equal, and neither are all technology buyers," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "That's why at TrustRadius we're always looking for new ways to help buyers make great decisions. By highlighting products and solutions such as BlackLine, that have first-class feature sets and come with exceeding expectations around customer service, we can help more buyers navigate buying products that will meet their unique needs."

This announcement marks the second consecutive year BlackLine has been recognized by TrustRadius with 'Best of Finance Software Awards', having swept all of the 2021 financial close categories (Customer Support, Usability and Feature Set).

"We strive to build long-lasting relationships with our customers, helping them at every step along their digital finance transformation journeys. By automating and modernizing their finance and accounting operations with BlackLine, they have more capacity to focus on their most pressing issues," said BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman. "We are proud to be valued by our community of users and to be recognized for all the great feedback we've received on TrustRadius."

To read reviews from additional BlackLine users at TrustRadius.com, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,700 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit blackline.com .

SOURCE BlackLine

For further information: Ashley Dyer, PR Director, BlackLine, 818-936-7166, [email protected]