Trustible Leads Inaugural Sponsor Cohort for the AI Incident Database

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trustible, a leading provider of AI governance software for enterprises, today announced a partnership with the Responsible AI Collaborative (RAIC), the independent nonprofit behind the AI Incident Database (AIID). Trustible is leading RAIC's inaugural cohort of corporate sponsors, and will integrate AIID incident data directly into its platform and collaborate with RAIC on research into AI risk and real-world governance practices.

Why This Matters

Effective AI governance requires more than monitoring models in isolation. It means understanding how AI systems fail in the real world and building processes to prevent those failures. The AIID is the definitive public record of AI-related incidents, including over 5,000 incident reports collected and curated over eight years, used by central banks, intergovernmental organizations, researchers, and practitioners worldwide.

Through this partnership, Trustible customers will be able to view AIID incident reports directly in the Trustible platform, and through Trustible's actionable intelligence, link their internal AI inventories against relevant incidents from the database proactively. Trustible users will receive customized alerts whenever new incidents are reported for use cases, models, or vendors tracked in Trustible's AI inventory. This enables organizations to stay ahead of the curve on the most recent AI risks, and understand the potential mitigation strategies in near real-time, building trust and confidence in their deployments of AI.

"We've long valued the RAIC's work maintaining this resource," said Andrew Gamino-Cheong, CTO and Co-Founder of Trustible. "Our risk and mitigation taxonomies already draw heavily on AIID data. This partnership strengthens that connection, and we're committed to supporting RAIC's independence, not shaping it. Their credibility exists because they've kept editorial control in-house, and that's exactly how it should stay."

"The AIID was created so companies like Trustible can motivate AI governance decisions from demonstrated risks," said AIID founder Sean McGregor. "Trustible's ability to link recommendations to clear statements of what companies are working to prevent supplies an answer to the all-important question of 'why spend money on AI governance?'"

What the Partnership Includes

The Trustible and AIID partnership is focused on three areas of collaboration:

Platform integration: Authorized use of AIID content within Trustible's AI governance platform.

Support for RAIC's operations and continued development of the database, including opportunities to educate the business and academic communities on the latest AI risks and mitigation strategies. Joint research: Collaborative work on incident analysis, emerging AI risks, and governance best practices, with findings published publicly.

Our Commitments

This partnership by design helps bolster RAIC's operations, continuing the work of the AIID, without any interruption or influence by business partners. Trustible will have no role in RAIC's editorial decisions, and will not influence decisions regarding incidents logged in the AIID, or how incidents are evaluated. Those independent decisions will continue to and will always be left to RAIC's editorial team, operating under their publicly available methodology.

For Trustible customers, all platform and organizational data will continue to remain confidential. No customer information stored in the Trustible platform will be shared with any third-party without explicit written consent. The partnership with AIID is an extension of Trustible's commitment to building the most comprehensive, but passive, actionable intelligence layer in AI, combining legal, policy, technical, and business intelligence into a single pane of glass view.

About Trustible

Trustible is where AI governance gets done. We help regulated enterprises manage AI risk, comply with regulations, and accelerate safe, responsible AI adoption through our industry-leading AI governance platform and embedded intelligence that turns governance into measurable action. We've raised $7.69M in funding to date with support from leading investors including Lookout Ventures, Tau Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, Alumni Ventures, FoundersX, Harlem Capital, VamosVentures, and JHH VC. At a time when AI governance is rapidly becoming a strategic priority for global enterprises, Trustible is defining how the world adopts AI safely, ethically, and at scale. Trustible is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Learn more at trustible.ai

About the Responsible AI Collaborative

The Responsible AI Collaborative (RAIC) is an independent nonprofit that maintains the AI Incident Database (AIID), the most widely used public repository of real-world AI harms. Over eight years, the AIID has grown to over 5,000 curated incident reports and has informed the development of national and intergovernmental AI standards. Learn more at incidentdatabase.ai.

