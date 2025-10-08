Trustible and Armilla AI Announce First to Market Collaboration to Deliver End-to-End AI Risk Management and Liability Coverage

New alliance creates industry first solution to enable enterprises to confidently govern and insure AI systems, accelerating responsible adoption across regulated industries.

TORONTO and ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trustible, a leading platform for AI governance and compliance, and Armilla AI, the first Managing General Agent (MGA) dedicated exclusively to AI insurance, today announced a strategic collaboration to offer enterprises a turnkey solution for managing and transferring AI risk. The partnership offers regulated industries the first fully-integrated risk management and liability coverage solution, combining Trustible's automated AI governance platform with Armilla's pioneering affirmative AI liability insurance. This joint effort enables organizations to confidently deploy AI while reducing legal, regulatory, and reputational exposure.

As AI adoption accelerates across critical business functions, companies face growing scrutiny around the safety, compliance, and performance of their AI systems. This collaboration addresses a clear market need: a unified approach to AI risk management that spans oversight, compliance, and financial protection.

"Enterprises are looking for more than just policy alignment--they need operational tools and safety nets to manage AI risk at scale," said Gerald Kierce, CEO & Co-Founder of Trustible. "In working with Armilla, we're helping our customers not only govern and assess their AI systems, but also access purpose-built insurance protection for the downstream risks of deployment."

Trustible's platform helps cross-functional teams inventory and monitor AI systems, map legal and regulatory obligations (such as the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF), and implement automated workflows to support responsible AI development and audit readiness. Armilla complements this by providing tailored insurance coverage for AI model errors, hallucinations, regulatory violations, and other underperformance events--exposures that traditional cyber or liability policies often fail to address explicitly. Both solutions ultimately help enterprises of all sizes and industries drive responsible, accelerated AI adoption.

"Our mission at Armilla is to eliminate the friction and uncertainty that keeps AI from being safely and confidently deployed," said Karthik Ramakrishnan, CEO and Co-founder, Armilla AI. "Partnering with Trustible enhances our ability to offer underwritten coverage that's grounded in real governance practices, while giving enterprises an integrated solution to both manage and transfer AI risk."

Through this alliance, enterprises benefit from a streamlined workflow for managing AI risk from development through deployment, reinforced with insurance-backed financial safeguards. In the coming weeks, Armilla and Trustible will announce how enterprise customers can take advantage of the benefits of this partnership, and can sign up to receive updates at trustible.ai/armilla

About Trustible

Trustible provides commercial and government customers with an actionable AI governance platform that simplifies compliance, streamlines risk assessments, and accelerates responsible adoption. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Trustible is backed by leading investors and growing rapidly across public and private sectors. Visit https://www.trustible.ai/

About Armilla AI

Armilla AI is the first Managing General Agent (MGA) dedicated to insuring artificial intelligence. Backed by Lloyd's and A-rated insurers, Armilla provides affirmative AI liability coverage for model errors, hallucinations, regulatory violations, and data leakage among other coverages. Combining AI model risk assessments and evaluations, performance warranties, and purpose-built liability insurance, Armilla empowers enterprises to adopt AI with confidence. Visit https://www.armilla.ai/

