Trust Project Announces New European Partners in Global News Network

Trust Project momentum accelerates in Spain with 20 Minutos, the third major newspaper of the nation's top five to join; El Heraldo de Aragón, the first Spanish regional, and La Información, the first Spanish business news site to commit to Trust Project principles and disclosures. La Libre Belgique is the Trust Project's first Belgian and first French-language news outlet. Each site has implemented the Trust Project's 8 Trust Indicators and earned the Trust Mark logo.

"These sites worked very hard during the intense economic and social challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure their audiences had access to news they could trust," said Sally Lehrman, founder and CEO of The Trust Project. "People need to know their news is reliable when everyday decisions can save lives and the economic stakes are equally high."

The new partners underwent an extensive, seven-month process to implement the Trust Project's 8 Trust Indicators – evaluating and updating policies, creating new procedures, and adding transparency to existing standards. The Trust Indicators, a globally accepted transparency standard developed by The Trust Project in collaboration with the public and leaders in news organizations worldwide, help news media hold themselves accountable and ensure reliable news sources dedicated to serving the public interest.

The 8 Trust Indicators help people know who and what is behind a given news story through disclosures about:

Best Practices (standards and policies)

Journalist Expertise

Type of Work Labels

References for claims

Methods of reporting

Local expertise and sourcing

Diverse Voices and perspectives

Actionable Feedback (public engagement)

Look for these disclosures and the Trust Mark, which signifies formal Trust Project compliance and a dedication to socially responsible journalism, on news partners' pages.

The Trust Project is funded by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Democracy Fund, Facebook, Google and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The Trust Indicators and Trust Project policies are shaped and enforced independently from funding sources.

To learn more about The Trust Project and the 8 Trust Indicators, visit thetrustproject.org.

About the Trust Project:

The Trust Project is a global network of news organizations working to affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The project created the Trust Indicators, which are a collaborative, journalism-generated standard for news that helps both people and algorithms easily assess the authority and integrity of news. The Trust Indicators are based in robust user-centered design research and respond to public needs and wants. The Trust Project, Trust Indicators and Trust Mark logo are exclusive trademarks of The Trust Project. For more, visit thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

