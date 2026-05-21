Trust in care during Mental Health Month: Why choosing a regulated professional matters

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - May is Mental Health Month, which makes it a good time to do something many of us put off: check in honestly on how we're doing and if we're getting the support we need. For many Ontarians, mental health is a complicated subject. When someone finally takes the step to reach out, it matters significantly that the professional they are working with is qualified, ethical and genuinely accountable. This is where registered social workers and social service workers step in.

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) currently regulates over 34,000 social workers and social service workers, the largest group of regulated mental health professionals in the province. Social workers and social service workers are here to help Ontarians support their mental health during Mental Health Month and beyond, with ethical and community-centred care. Trust one of ours with one of yours.

Why regulation matters

In vulnerable moments, Ontarians shouldn't have to wonder whether the person they are putting their trust in is actually qualified.

Regulated social workers and social service workers are required to meet all of the following criteria:

Specific entry-to-practice qualifications before they can register.

Follow the OCSWSSW's Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice , which governs how they work with clients.

, which governs how they work with clients. Ongoing professional learning requirements to maintain their registration.

This structure exists for a reason. It means accountability is built in and not left to chance.

A commitment to accountability and safety

Regulation only means something if there are real consequences when standards aren't met. The OCSWSSW has formal complaints and discipline processes in place. If you believe a social worker or social service worker has fallen short of professional standards, you can file a complaint. Those complaints are investigated seriously and are not filed away.

This oversight gives the public a real voice, and it gives professionals a clear standard to be held to.

Get peace of mind: an easy way to verify that your mental health practitioner is regulated

The OCSWSSW provides a transparent and accessible Online Register to help you confirm the credentials of all social workers and social service workers in Ontario. This comprehensive and up-to-date tool allows you to confirm a professional's status in just a few clicks. It is a quick way to be assured that the professional you work with is accountable to the OCSWSSW and held to ethical and professional standards. With the Online Register, you can:

Confirm that an individual is registered with the OCSWSSW.

Check their employment information.

View any specific terms, conditions or limitations on their practice.

See if they have any history of disciplinary action.

All Ontarians deserve support on their journey to better mental wellbeing. During Mental Health Month and throughout the year, reaching out to a mental health professional who can provide safe and ethical care is an important step in protecting yourself and your loved ones.

Learn more at OCSWSSW.org.

About the OCSWSSW

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, which is accountable to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Although the OCSWSSW has the word 'College' in its name, it is not a school. The OCSWSSW's role is to make sure that the public is supported by professional, ethical, qualified and accountable practitioners. Only people registered with the OCSWSSW can call themselves a "social worker" or "social service worker." The OCSWSSW currently regulates over 34,000 social workers and social service workers across Ontario.

SOURCE Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Services Workers

Media Contact: Sarah Choudhury, Director of Communications, [email protected], 416-728-4324