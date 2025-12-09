Supporting Your Wellbeing This Winter: Finding Trustworthy Mental Health Support from Ontario's Social Workers and Social Service Workers

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - As the winter months approach, shorter days and colder weather can weigh heavily on our wellbeing. During this season, knowing where to turn for help becomes even more critical, and that's where registered social workers and social service workers can help. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming when seeking support – be sure that you are connecting with a professional who is not only supportive but also qualified, ethical and accountable.

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) currently regulates over 34,000 social workers and social service workers, the largest group of regulated mental health professionals in the province. Social workers and social service workers are here to help Ontarians support their mental health this winter, and beyond, with ethical and community-centred care.

Increasing demand for mental health supports across Canada

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Mental Health Research Canada and the Mental Health Commission of Canada have reported alarming surges of mental health concerns in Canadians over the past several years.

Nearly one third of Canadians say their mental health is significantly affecting their work or studies.

Almost half of Canadians are experiencing heightened anxiety, with women and lower-income households being particularly affected.

By age 40, half of Canadians will have had a mental health concern -- nearly two times as many as those with heart disease or type 2 diabetes.

Ontarians report a higher level of poor or fair mental health and mood and anxiety disorders than the Canadian average.

A growing network of qualified care

The Canadian Mental Health Association notes that since 2020, the demand for mental health support has increased significantly.

Nearly 50% increase for adults

Over 100% increase for children and youth

Access to this kind of professional support is expanding, benefiting Ontarians across the province. As the need for mental health services has grown across the province, so has the number of registered social workers and social service workers ready to meet that demand.

There has been a 36% increase in the number of social workers and social service workers registered with the OCSWSSW since the end of 2020.

You'll find social workers and social service workers helping Ontarians in hospitals, schools, community services, employee assistance programs and in private practice. If you need support, talk to your health care practitioner about finding the best option for you.

A simple step for peace of mind: choose a regulated mental health practitioner

Planning to see a mental health practitioner? Or maybe you're already working with one? Be sure to check the Online Register to confirm they're registered with the OCSWSSW. Through the Online Register, you can:

Confirm that an individual is registered with the OCSWSSW.

Check their employment information.

View any specific terms, conditions or limitations on their practice.

See if they have any history of disciplinary action.

Checking the Online Register lets you know that your practitioner is accountable to the OCSWSSW and is held to ethical and professional standards.

Seeking support for your mental wellbeing is a journey. When you are ready to reach out, there are qualified and trustworthy social workers and social service workers available to help you find your footing, this winter and beyond.

About the OCSWSSW

The Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers, which is accountable to the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, is the regulatory body for social workers and social service workers in Ontario. Although the OCSWSSW has the word 'College' in its name, it is not a school. The OCSWSSW's role is to make sure that the public is supported by professional, ethical, qualified and accountable practitioners. Only people registered with the OCSWSSW can call themselves a "social worker" or "social service worker." The OCSWSSW currently regulates over 33,000 social workers and social service workers across Ontario.

