Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Insider Share Purchases By Executive Leadership and Board Members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that several members of its executive management team and board of directors have recently made purchases of the company's subordinate voting shares, signaling their confidence in the company's growth potential and direction.

Between November 8, 2024 and November 21, 2024, Chairman and CEO Kim Rivers, Director Thad Beshears, Director Peter Healy, Director Richard May, Director Thomas Milner, Director Jane Morreau, Director Susan Thronson, Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins, Chief Technology Officer Nilyum Jhala, Chief Production Officer Kyle Landrum, Chief Information Officer Jason Pernell, Chief Legal Officer Eric Powers, Chief Operating Officer Marie Zhang, and Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey purchased a total of 72,273 shares at prices between $5.63 and $7.19 per share. These insider purchases reflect the confidence and commitment of leadership in the long-term strategic plan for Trulieve and its shareholders.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

