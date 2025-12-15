Trulieve-Branded Dispensary to Open in Findlay, Ohio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded dispensary in Findlay, Ohio. Harvest Grows LLC will operate the dispensary under the Trulieve brand through a licensing agreement with the Company.

The dispensary will host a grand opening event on Friday, December 19, featuring specials and promotional giveaways.

"We are thrilled to serve the Findlay community with a new dispensary under the trusted Trulieve brand," said Harvest Grows Chief Executive Officer Mark Eiland. "We look forward to welcoming adult-use customers and medical patients, offering premium Trulieve products and a superior customer experience."

"We are proud to support Harvest Grows as they open their third location in Ohio," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Together we are expanding access to cannabis by bringing high-quality products and care to Findlay."

The new dispensary, located at 1501 W Main Cross Street, will be open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

Harvest Grows also operates Trulieve-branded dispensaries at 3528 Columbia Parkway in Cincinnati and 7420 Oak Point Road in Lorain, while Trulieve operates owned dispensaries at the following locations in Ohio:

4370 Tonawanda Trail, Beavercreek

2950 N. High Street, Columbus

601 S. High Street, Columbus

8295 Sancus Blvd., Westerville

3674 Maple Avenue, Zanesville

Trulieve dispensaries offer customers a wide assortment of popular brands, including Trulieve's in-house brands Modern Flower and R.O., as well as a variety of form factors including capsules, concentrates, edibles, flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, topicals and vaporizers. For more information on store activations and locations in Ohio, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/ohio.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

