Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Extension of Voluntary Lock-Up Agreements with Company Founders

TALLAHASSEE, FL, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTC: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or the "Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that Company founders have entered into a voluntary lock-up agreement with the Company, effective immediately, in respect of 65,253,093 subordinate voting shares of the Company (on an as-converted basis), representing 59.25% of the subordinate voting shares of the Company, assuming the conversion of all issued and outstanding multiple voting and super voting shares of the Company.

The voluntary lock-up agreement stipulates that these shareholders will not offer to sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of any of Trulieve securities subject to the lock-up agreement, or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions, on or before July 25, 2020. Effective January 25, 2020, an additional 15%, or 11,205,960, of the subordinate voting shares of the Company subject to the lockup agreement shall be released from the restrictions of the lockup agreement. 54,047,133 of the subordinate voting shares of the Company shall remain subject to the lockup agreement restrictions until July 25, 2020.

"This extension of the lock-up period demonstrates the continued confidence the company founders have in the execution of our long-term strategy," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As we continue with our expansion efforts, guided by the strategic vision of bringing high-quality products and industry-leading customer service to new cannabis markets throughout the United States, we believe this lock-up extension will further enhance shareholder value."

About Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL.

