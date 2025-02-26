Trulieve Announces Launch of Onward: A Premium THC Beverage

Available now online and coming soon to select Total Wine locations in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Onward, a premium, non-alcoholic THC beverage offering a modern alternative for social occasions. These Farm Bill compliant beverages are available now online and coming soon to select Total Wine locations in Florida.

Available for purchase by consumers 21 years and older, Onward can be ordered via DrinkOnward.com and shipped directly to consumers in 36 states.

"Drawing on our vast experience in cannabis product development, Onward beverages powered by Trulieve are expertly crafted to align with evolving consumer preferences," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We are excited to introduce this innovative and federally compliant beverage line to those seeking a new and alternative form of refreshment."

Onward beverages come in a variety of delicious flavors including Blueberry Mojito, Italian Spritz, Passionfruit Martini, Peach Bellini, and Sea Salt Margarita. These low-calorie, non-alcoholic cocktails are crafted in the USA using naturally derived THC and CBD with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners offering consumers a new and natural way to sip, socialize, and savor the moment.

Onward beverages use a proprietary formulation and manufacturing process to provide a consistent experience in every can. When it comes to transparency and quality, we strive to set best practices for the industry and adult consumers. Lab testing for Onward beverages is conducted for each batch at final formulation and results can be found online at COA Testing.

For more information, please visit Drinkonward.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @DrinkOnward.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

