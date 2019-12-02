Trulieve Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer

"Valda Coryat is a highly experienced, marketing leader with a proven track record of building global CPG brands," said Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer. "We are very excited to have Valda join the Trulieve team at this critical point of our national expansion. In the year ahead, we will rely on Valda's strong CPG and agricultural marketing expertise to maintain our market dominance and strong customer engagement in Florida as well as propel Trulieve's brand forward as we advance in the States where we have a footprint and continue our expansion as a multi-state operator."

Ms. Coryat has leveraged strategy, analytics and creativity to drive profitable brand growth at companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Avon and Heineken. Prior to joining Trulieve, Ms. Coryat led the National Mango Board's Marketing across the consumer, retail and foodservice verticals. She received her B.A. from Duke University and MBA from Columbia University's Graduate School of Business.

About Trulieve



Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

Lynn Ricci, Director, Investor Relations, 850-480-7955, IR@trulieve.com