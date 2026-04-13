True North Commercial REIT Announces Timing of Release of Q1-2026 Results

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TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) announced today it intends to release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 37 properties consisting of approximately 4.4 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedarplus.ca or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

SOURCE True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 234-8444 or Martin Liddell, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 234-8444