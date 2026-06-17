True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

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TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 8, 2026, were elected as trustees of the REIT. The vote was conducted at the REIT's annual meeting of unitholders ("Meeting"), held in virtual meeting form, on June 17, 2026. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Lindsay Brand 2,717,684 Units 91.807 % 242,525 Units 8.193 %

Daniel Drimmer 2,898,400 Units 97.912 % 61,809 Units 2.088 %

Lora Gernon 2,722,510 Units 91.970 % 237,699 Units 8.030 %

Martin Liddell 2,871,127 Units 96.991 % 89,082 Units 3.009 %

Alon Ossip 2,755,247 Units 93.076 % 204,962 Units 6.924 %

Sandy Poklar 2,856,571 Units 96.499 % 103,638 Units 3.501 %

Tracy Sherren 2,871,354 Units 96.998 % 88,855 Units 3.002 %

2. Re-Appointment of Auditor



BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Re-appointment of auditor 2,944,855 Units 99.405 % 17,617 Units 0.595 %

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 37 properties consisting of approximately 4.4 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit http://www.sedarplus.ca or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.

SOURCE True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 234-8444 or Martin Liddell, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 234-8444