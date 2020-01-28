True North Commercial REIT Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter and 2019 year-end results after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 49 properties consisting of approximately 4.9 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

