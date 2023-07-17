True North Commercial REIT Announces July 2023 Distribution

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") today announced its July 2023 monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.02475 per trust unit ("Unit"), payable on August 15, 2023 to holders of Units of record at July 31, 2023.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 45 properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

