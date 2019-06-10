True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Unitholders Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") is pleased to announce the voting results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting") which was held earlier today. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees

All nominees in the management information circular dated May 2, 2019, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Jeff Baryshnik 11,892,109 99.32% 81,192 0.68% William Biggar 11,907,758 99.45% 65,543 0.55% Roland Cardy 11,913,909 99.50% 59,392 0.50% Daniel Drimmer 11,902,698 99.41% 70,603 0.59% Alon Ossip 11,864,662 99.09% 108,639 0.91% Sandy Poklar 11,839,474 98.88% 133,827 1.12% Tracy Sherren 11,889,221 99.30% 84,080 0.70%

2. Re-Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:



Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Re-appointment of auditor 11,838,792 98.79% 145,473 1.21%

3. Amended and Restated Unitholder Rights Plan

The voting results for the reconfirmation and approval of the amended and restated unitholder rights plan of the REIT is as follows:



Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Amended and Restated

Unitholder Rights Plan 11,832,543 98.82% 140,758 1.18%

4. Incentive Trust Unit Plan

The voting results for the approval and adoption of the REIT's incentive trust unit plan is as follows:



Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Incentive Trust Unit Plan 8,642,862 72.18% 3,330,439 27.82%

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.73 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period, and any other information relating to the REIT, please visit www.sedar.com or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

