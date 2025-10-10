TRUBAR INC. PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - TRUBAR Inc. ("TRUBAR" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRBR) (OTCQX: TRBRF), a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients, today provided an update on the following recent key business and corporate developments.

Business Developments

The Company continues to build momentum executing its strategy to expand distribution of TRUBAR™, accelerate marketing efforts in support of the brand and advance its innovation pipeline including the following:

Partnership with Universal Products & Experiences – The Company has entered a partnership with Universal to launch an exclusive, co-branded snack ahead of Universal Pictures' highly anticipated Wicked: For Good, in theaters November 21. The 5 bar limited-edition box will be available October 15 at trubar.com and on November 1st in more than 3,900 stores including Target, Albertsons, and Safeway.

– The Company has entered a partnership with Universal to launch an exclusive, co-branded snack ahead of Universal Pictures' highly anticipated in theaters November 21. The 5 bar limited-edition box will be available October 15 at trubar.com and on November 1st in more than 3,900 stores including Target, Albertsons, and Safeway. Fast start for TRUBAR™ Kids launch – Based on solid listing momentum and strong test market sell through, a national retail launch is now planned in 2026 for this line of allergy-friendly, nut-free bars serving a fast-growing and highly underserved market.

– Based on solid listing momentum and strong test market sell through, a national retail launch is now planned in 2026 for this line of allergy-friendly, nut-free bars serving a fast-growing and highly underserved market. Expanded distribution at Target – Building on the brand's national launch earlier in the year, TRUBAR™ is now available in 1,600 Target locations, an addition of 500 stores since launch.

– Building on the brand's national launch earlier in the year, TRUBAR™ is now available in 1,600 Target locations, an addition of 500 stores since launch. Strong and growing presence at Whole Foods - TRUBAR™ continues to make inroads against key competitors and now ranks as a top five item in the protein bar category.

- TRUBAR™ continues to make inroads against key competitors and now ranks as a top five item in the protein bar category. Gaining Traction at Love's Travel Shops - TRUBAR™ continues to overtake key legacy brands at the convenience retailer and is now a top 10 item in the protein bar category

"We're very excited about these developments which demonstrate the growing strength of the TRUBAR™ brand and the disciplined execution of our strategy," said TRUBAR Inc. CEO & President Erica Groussman. "We continue to focus on scaling our business for profitable growth and remain on track to deliver and reconfirm full year 2025 guidance for net revenue in the range of $65 to $70 million."

Settlement Agreement

The Company also announced that it and certain affiliates have entered into a settlement agreement with Daniel E. Straffi, Chapter 7 Trustee for the bankruptcy estate of PureKana, LLC to provide for mutual releases of the Company and the Trustee in connection with the Estate.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the Company has agreed to pay the Trustee $3.15 million inclusive of the Estate's interest in the Company's former NO BS LLC operating segment. The settlement agreement has been filed today for final approval with the United States Bankruptcy Court and will become effective between the parties upon receipt of a final order from the court.

J.R. Kingsley Ward, TRUBAR Executive Chairman said, "We are pleased to reach this settlement agreement at a time where we have the financial flexibility to close this chapter, and we look forward to completing this final step in streamlining our portfolio by exiting noncore businesses. This allows us to now turn our full attention and resources to scaling the growth of the TRUBAR™ brand and maximizing shareholder value including pursuing opportunities to monetize the business at a future date."

About TRUBAR Inc.

TRUBAR Inc. is a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients. TRUBAR™, the Company's signature product line, is distributed through national retailers, club stores, and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding TRUBAR™'s presence throughout North America and select international markets. For more information, visit: https://www.trubarinc.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plans. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, statements made in this news release by each of the CEO & President (including with respect to 2025 guidance for net revenue) and the Executive Chairman of the Company, expansion plans for the Company's products, the success of the Company's marketing efforts the settlement agreement with Daniel E. Straffi, Chapter 7 Trustee for the bankruptcy estate of PureKana, LLC (including with respect to the timing and approval of such settlement agreement by the United States Bankruptcy Court).

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are not realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals for proposed transactions, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness or broader wellness industries and to the Company generally, and as set forth in the Company's management's discussion and analysis available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements in this news release has been provided to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE Trubar Inc.

Contact Information: TRUBAR Inc., Fernando Massalin, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Development, ph: +1 (416) 238-7564, [email protected]