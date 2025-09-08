TRUBAR INC. ANNOUNCES CONTINUED RETAIL EXPANSION OF TRUBAR™ IN CANADA

Recent expansions with Costco, Pattison Food Group and Healthy Planet stores increase the availability of TRUBARTM to more than 3,750 retail doors across Canada and over 20,000 doors in North America .

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - TRUBAR Inc. ("TRUBAR" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRBR) (OTCQX: TRBRF), a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients, is pleased to announce the continued retail expansion of TRUBARTM in Canada with launches in Costco, Pattison Food Group and Healthy Planet stores. The recent expansions increase the availability of TRUBARTM in more than 3,750 retail doors across Canada.

The latest TRUBARTM launches are now underway in:

Costco Canada East, expansion into 71 stores in Ontario , Quebec , Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador .

, , and and . 242 Pattison Food Group stores operating under the retail banners Save-on-Foods, Urban Fare and Buy Low Foods. Pattison is Canada's largest Western-based provider of food and health products.

and Buy Low Foods. Pattison is largest Western-based provider of food and health products. 37 Healthy Planet stores, Ontario's leading health and wellness retailer featuring a full selection of better-for-you products.

The inclusion of Costco, Pattison Food Group and Healthy Planet further enhances TRUBARTM retail footprint across Canada. These additions join an already extensive network that includes Walmart, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Fortino's, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer (YIG), Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Longo's, Thrifty Foods, Fresh Street Market, Metro, Food Basics, Whole Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Bulk Barn, 7-Eleven, Nature Emporium, and many other Canadian retailers, as well as online availability through Trubar.ca and Amazon.ca.

"These recent launches build on our growing momentum in Canada, where we have a strong mix of regional and national retailer partners from coast to coast," said Erica Groussman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TRUBARTM. "I'm very pleased with the progress we have made ramping up our North American distribution footprint over the last several months. With the additional resources and investment dedicated to the Canadian market, we are well-positioned to accelerate this growth and deepen our presence across the country."

About TRUBAR INC.

TRUBAR Inc. is a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients. TRUBAR™, the Company's signature product line, is distributed through national retailers, club stores, and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding TRUBAR™'s presence throughout North America and select international markets. For more information, visit: https://www.trubarinc.com/

