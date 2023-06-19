TROY RICHARD JAMES HOGG, CRYPTOBONTIX INC., ARBITRADE EXCHANGE INC., ARBITRADE LTD., T.J.L. PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC. and GABLES HOLDINGS INC., File No. 2022-20
Ontario Securities Commission
19 Jun, 2023, 16:47 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on July 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article