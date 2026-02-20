TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Triton Canada today announced the launch of Advantage+ Virtual Front Counter (VFC), an advanced digital front counter designed to deliver faster service, enhanced user experience, and a flexible foundation for ongoing innovation as the needs of police services and communities evolve.

As part of the Advantage+ platform, Virtual Front Counter delivers a modern, configurable approach to front-counter services by streamlining intake, identity verification, payment, and results delivery for background checks into a single digital workflow. The solution eliminates the need for in-person station visits while giving police services greater control, visibility, and automation behind the scenes.

"Many front counters are still relying on manual forms, rework, and in-person processes that consume staff time and create unnecessary delays," said Christian Ali, Vice President of Product Technology & Innovation. "Advantage+ Virtual Front Counter is a purpose-built digital solution that digitizes these workflows, improving accuracy, turnaround times, and service accessibility for the community."

Advantage+ Virtual Front Counter delivers:

Fully digital, end-to-end record check applications

Automated intake and guided user-friendly forms

Multiple secure identity verification options

Integrated online payment and digital delivery of results

Reduced front-counter congestion and administrative workload

Virtual Front Counter is part of the broader Triton Advantage+ platform, which also includes Recruitment Screening and Online Reporting, providing police agencies with a modern foundation for digital service delivery and ongoing innovation.

Triton Police Innovations will showcase Advantage+ Virtual Front Counter at the CACP Information and Technology Summit, February 22-25, 2026, highlighting how police agencies can transition from manual front-counter processes to a fully digital experience.

About Triton Canada

Triton Canada is a Canadian technology company delivering secure, compliant digital solutions across the public and private sectors. Through its Police Innovations division, Triton partners with police agencies to modernize front-line services, reduce administrative burden, and improve access to non-emergency public safety services.

Triton is also a leading provider of background screening and due diligence solutions, including criminal background checks, identity verification, and specialized screening services for regulated industries. Across all offerings, Triton combines secure technology, trusted data sources, and deep regulatory expertise with a strong commitment to privacy, accuracy, and compliance.

For more information, visit tritoncanada.ca

SOURCE Triton Canada

Media Contact: Sixmar Diaz, [email protected], (905) 599-0172