Trintech Strengthens Commitment to Partner Ecosystem with Chief Partner Officer Appointment

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the appointment of Mekaela Davis – its SVP, Partner Success & Global Advisory -- to Chief Partner Officer. As Trintech embraces the evolution of its business landscape, marked by a diverse and rich customer base, evolving market needs, and strategic acquisitions, the appointment of a Chief Partner Officer reinforces the company's commitment to building and maintaining a strong global partner network.

"In our rapidly changing business and technology environment, companies are increasingly reliant on a robust and interconnected ecosystem to ensure software investments are harmonious and return value. Trintech has seen firsthand the indispensable role played by our partner network in building new capabilities and delivering success for our customers," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "Mekaela has already made a significant impact in her few short years at Trintech, and I look forward to watching her continue to accelerate and scale our partner momentum in this new role."

"Trintech's dynamic customer base requires a blend of domain knowledge, industry expertise, technological prowess, and adept change management capabilities," added Davis. "Trintech's strategic partners, characterized by their depth, breadth, and proven methodologies, play a crucial role in influencing and driving these transformative initiatives to successful outcomes. Our approach to partnering has been, and always will be, centered on providing the right level of support and expertise for our customers' unique needs. I look forward to continuing to unite the strengths of our team with the strengths of our partner ecosystem to better serve our current and future customers."

"FORVIS partners with Trintech to implement financial close solutions for clients to drive a more transparent, efficient, and standardized record-to-report process," said Cheryl Levesque, Partner, Performance & Process Improvement Leader at FORVIS. "I am personally very excited by the investments Trintech continues to make in its partner ecosystem, which helps us build upon the success we have seen in North America and fuels our growth as we expand the partnership in the UK. By leveraging Trintech's innovative solutions and collaborating effectively with their team, we add significant value and optimize results for our joint clients."

Davis is an award-winning ecosystem leader with 18+ years of enterprise software and consulting experience, blending global teams across alliances, sales, marketing, and operations to serve dynamic clients in all markets and industries. Prior to joining Trintech, Davis spent 8 years at Grant Thornton LLP as a Managing Director, overseeing Strategic Alliances with leading enterprise software providers for the Advisory and Tax service lines. She served as a Board Member and Advisor for global user communities, serving in a leadership role for more than ten years. Davis has extensive experience building successful partner programs and curating teams and cultures that support ecosystem success.

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable over 4,200 clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations -- driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

