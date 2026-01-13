Trintech Deepens Partnership with Workday by Launching Transaction Matching Insights

New Marketplace App delivers embedded analytics and automation intelligence to help finance teams optimize reconciliation and accelerate the AI financial close

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trintech , a global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the launch of Transaction Matching Insights , a new Marketplace App through the Built on Workday Partner Program that brings Trintech's advanced analytics and AI automation capabilities directly into the Workday platform.

Transaction Matching Insights surfaces real-time reconciliation performance metrics, automation progress, and superior transaction insights directly within Workday, empowering finance teams to make data-driven improvements that increase efficiency, accuracy, and confidence across the financial close.

Built on an Established and Growing Partnership

Transaction Matching Insights expands on Trintech's long-standing partnership with Workday, following the successful launch of Workday External Matching powered by Trintech earlier this year. Together, these innovations reflect a shared vision to embed intelligent automation and analytics into the core of financial operations--simplifying reconciliation, unifying financial data, and empowering faster decision-making for the Office of the CFO.

"Our deep partnership with Workday continues to redefine how finance teams close the books," said Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer at Trintech. "By bringing Trintech's AI-driven insights directly into Workday, we're giving customers the power to optimize automation, eliminate risk, and drive a more intelligent, connected close without leaving the Workday platform."

Embedded Insights, Real-Time Results

Built through secure API integrations, Transaction Matching Insights enables Workday customers to:

Monitor both automated and manual match rates

Identify aging and high-risk transactions

Analyze source-level performance metrics and trends

All insights are displayed within the trusted and intuitive Workday interface--creating a seamless, data-rich experience that drives continuous improvement and operational excellence across the reconciliation process.

All insights, including match metrics from both Workday and third-party system reconciliation, are displayed within the trusted and intuitive Workday interface, creating a seamless, data-rich experience that drives continuous improvement and operational excellence across the reconciliation process.

Transaction Matching Insights is now available through the Workday Marketplace .

Proven Momentum at Workday Rising

Trintech showcased Transaction Matching Insights at Workday Rising EMEA, where finance leaders explored how embedded analytics and automation are transforming the AI financial close. Both Workday Rising US and Workday Rising EMEA highlighted a growing demand for solutions that unify financial data, simplify reconciliation, and free teams to focus on strategic initiatives.

Trintech's presence underscored its expanding global partnership with Workday and a commitment to deliver intelligent, integrated finance solutions that accelerate the close and drive operational excellence.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations -- driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Trintech