Trintech Named One of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2024

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, is pleased to announce that it has been named One of the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources.

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key metrics in various categories including; Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

"These companies have prioritized making a significant impact on their culture. With a focus on their employees as the top priority, this powerful community of the nation's elite leaders have gained a competitive edge," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

"We are incredibly honored and humbled to be recognized as one of the nation's best and brightest companies to work for," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. This award affirms our dedication to fostering a collaborative environment where innovation thrives, and employees are encouraged to grow both personally and professionally. We're proud of this recognition, which reinforces our reputation as an employer of choice in North America and worldwide."

Committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life blend, healthy lifestyles, community service and personal and professional development, Trintech continues to provide its employees with several benefits including: Open time off (OTO), comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs, 100% company-paid volunteer time, and a tuition reimbursement program to name a few. If you're looking to join a company that continues to invest in its employees, customers, and community, check out Trintech's open positions.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable over 4,200 clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

