Trintech Named a 2025 Dallas/Fort Worth “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®” for the 10th Consecutive Year

An independent research firm evaluates each company's entry based on key metrics in various categories including; Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

"These companies have excelled by prioritizing their workplace culture. By putting their employees first, this exceptional group of top-tier leaders has created a strong foundation that sets them apart as leaders in their industries and communities," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

"At Trintech, our success is driven by the humility, empowerment, reliability, and openness of our outstanding team," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "This award is a powerful validation of our commitment to these core values and our ongoing efforts to cultivate a collaborative culture where innovation thrives, and individuals are supported in their personal and professional growth. As we stand at a pivotal moment with exciting opportunities on the horizon, attracting and retaining talent that aligns with our values is essential to driving our next chapter. We're honored by this recognition, which further strengthens our position as an employer of choice in North Texas and around the world."

Committed to providing a work environment focused on work-life blend, healthy lifestyles, community service and personal and professional development, Trintech continues to provide its employees with several benefits including: Open time off (OTO), comprehensive healthcare and wellness programs, 100% company-paid volunteer time, and a tuition reimbursement program to name a few. If you're looking to join a company that continues to invest in its employees, customers, and community, check out Trintech's open positions.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

