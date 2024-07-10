Trintech Maintains #1 Ranking on Five Grids for Financial Close Software in G2's Summer 2024 Report

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, has achieved 12 badges, with a Leader status in 10 financial close software categories, in the Summer 2024 Reports from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. In addition, the company's Adra Platform maintained its #1 ranking on five Europe and EMEA grids for financial close software.

Trintech's Summer 2024 G2 Badges include:

#1 Leader Badge: EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Adra)

for Financial Close Software (Adra) #1 Leader Badge: Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Adra)

for Financial Close Software (Adra) #1 Leader Badge: Enterprise EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Adra)

for Financial Close Software (Adra) #1 Leader Badge: Enterprise Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Adra)

for Financial Close Software (Adra) #1 Leader Badge: Mid-Market EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Adra)

for Financial Close Software (Adra) Leader Badge: Small-Business Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Adra)

for Financial Close Software (Adra) Leader Badge: Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Adra)

for Financial Close Software (Adra) Leader Badge: Enterprise Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Cadency)

for Financial Close Software (Cadency) Leader Badge: Enterprise EMEA Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Cadency)

for Financial Close Software (Cadency) Leader Badge: Enterprise Europe Grid ® for Financial Close Software (Cadency)

for Financial Close Software (Cadency) Leader Badge: Enterprise Implementation Index Grid ® for Financial Close (Cadency)

for Financial Close (Cadency) Badge: Users Love Us

"Our consistent ranking as the #1 leader in multiple financial close software categories on G2's Summer 2024 reports is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "We know one-size-does-not-fit-all which is why our Adra Platform (for mid-market), and Cadency Platform (for enterprise) are designed to address the diverse needs of all markets. We are proud to lead the way in delivering impactful, efficient, and reliable financial close platforms that continue to drive value for our customers of all sizes, globally."

Trintech top highlights from G2 include:

"Adra simplifies our tasks daily and makes it easier to get an overview of where we are in the close process. It was also very easy to implement."

"Cadency is an excellent piece of the puzzle to our overall balance sheet. It has been great to standardize the reconciliation process within our companies and have a strict Quality Assurance process in place. Cadency is a great piece of software with so many features that we haven't even tapped into, yet."

"Adra is a reliable system that makes the reconciliation process easy and quick. It takes away manual processing, saving us a huge amount of time."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about how Trintech's financial close solutions can help you close your books faster, visit trintech.com .

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable over 4,200 clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

