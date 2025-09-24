Trintech Expands APAC Partner Ecosystem to Accelerate the Adoption of AI Financial Close Solutions

DALLAS and SYDNEY, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trintech , the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced a major expansion of its Asia-Pacific partner ecosystem, welcoming leading firms including Cornerstone, PMsquare, Minerva Partners, Green Cloud Consulting, QMetrix, Mero, and GK Horizons.

This growth highlights Trintech's sharpened focus on delivering locally and enhancing customer support across both commercial and enterprise segments, as part of a wider investment strategy in the APAC region. Over the past year, Trintech has strengthened partnerships with global and regional leaders such as Protiviti, Kainos, and Workday, while also expanding its own footprint through the launch of a new Australian data centre, the addition of offices in Bengaluru and Noida, and the appointment of Claudia Pirko as VP & GM, APAC.

"Our global partner ecosystem is one of Trintech's greatest strengths," said Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer at Trintech. "This expansion in APAC is more than a regional milestone — it demonstrates how we're uniting world-class technology with trusted local expertise to deliver long-term value. Together with our partners, we're helping customers modernize finance, strengthen governance, and drive measurable outcomes that extend well beyond the close."

As finance teams across the region face rising compliance expectations and increasing pressure to deliver accurate reporting at speed, AI-powered automation is becoming essential. Trintech's expanding partner ecosystem ensures organisations have the right mix of global innovation and local expertise to modernise their financial close with confidence.

"We're accelerating financial transformation across APAC — from ambitious commercial firms to complex, multi-entity enterprises," said Claudia Pirko, VP & GM APAC, Trintech. "Our expanding partner ecosystem combines local expertise with Trintech's AI-driven innovation, helping finance teams reimagine the close and lead with confidence."

"Mero is thrilled to partner with Trintech and introduce their leading AI Financial Close solutions to the New Zealand market," said Allen Keyte, Director FP&A Solutions at Mero. "Trintech's portfolio is a natural extension of our existing FP&A offerings, allowing us to provide a more holistic solution that empowers finance teams to close their books faster, with greater accuracy and control. This partnership perfectly aligns with our expertise and commitment to driving financial transformation for our clients."

"We're excited to partner with Trintech to help finance teams across the region embrace AI driven automation," said Piers Wilson, Managing Director, CPM Group. "Our focus has always been on empowering organisations with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and provide insight. Joining Trintech's expanding partner ecosystem allows us to combine our expertise delivering finance solutions across APAC with their global leadership in financial close, so our clients can meet rising compliance demands and unlock greater value from their finance functions."

Trintech's market and industry-agnostic solutions are already supporting organisations across sectors including banking and financial services, retail, hospitality and the public sector, helping them achieve faster closes, stronger controls, and greater visibility. These outcomes demonstrate the tangible value finance teams can unlock when trusted technology and a strong partner community come together.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Trintech