Trintech Earns 20 Badges and Multiple #1 Rankings in G2's Fall 2025 Reports

Adra Secures #1 Rankings in EMEA and Europe Regional Grids, While Cadency Accelerates Enterprise Momentum

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trintech , the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced an exceptional showing in G2's Fall 2025 Reports. Earning 20 badges across 92 reports, Trintech secured top regional grid rankings for Adra, its mid-market solution, and significant gains for Cadency, its enterprise solution—underscoring both broad adoption and strong customer satisfaction.

"Finance leaders are under pressure to close faster and with greater accuracy," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "This recognition from G2 shows that Trintech is delivering on that challenge—not just with innovation, but with measurable results for our customers worldwide. From mid-market to enterprise, we're helping organizations transform their close into a true strategic advantage."

Adra Leads the Mid-Market in EMEA

Adra achieved the #1 position in both the Mid-Market Europe and Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grids® for Financial Close. It also captured five additional #2 regional rankings and appeared in 45 G2 reports overall—solidifying its reputation as the go-to solution for mid-market organizations streamlining their reconciliation and financial close processes.

Cadency's Enterprise Momentum Accelerates

Cadency demonstrated strong upward movement, climbing 8 places on the Usability Index and 5 places on the Enterprise Grid® Report. The solution debuted in the UK Regional Grid® this quarter, with two badges renewed at the same time—further highlighting Cadency's momentum and growing recognition in the enterprise market.

G2 Customer Testimonials Showcase Impact of Trintech's Solutions

"Adra is easy to use and helps keep tasks on track."

"Cadency has made reconciliations fast and hassle-free. It's accurate, user-friendly, and has saved us a lot of time. Highly recommend!"

"Implementation was very simple. We switched from Blackline to Cadency relatively quickly and the customer support team was there to help answer any questions during our transition."

"Trintech has made internal reconciliations very simple, has saved so much time! The video presentations are extremely helpful and easy to access. From set up to training, customer service is top notch!"

"Versatile product…You can customize almost every step in the reconciliation process to your company's needs."

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

