Trintech Deepens Partnership with Workday through Embedded AI-Powered Financial Close Solution

Launch of Workday External Matching Powered by Trintech Marks Milestone in Intelligent Automation for Finance Teams

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trintech, a global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced its selection to join the Workday Partner Program, reinforcing its deepening partnership with Workday. As part of this milestone, Trintech is launching Workday External Matching Powered by Trintech - an integrated solution within Workday Financial Management that brings advanced transaction matching capabilities directly into the platform.

Designed for high-volume environments and complex, multi-way matching scenarios, this solution features a bidirectional integration with Workday to automate external data reconciliation with speed and precision, enabling faster third-party transaction matching while also reducing manual effort and accelerating close cycles.

The result is a unified experience with increased visibility into the financial close process, aligning with customers' vision of transforming the Office of Finance through intelligent automation.

Workday External Matching Powered by Trintech is now available through the Workday Marketplace .

"Being selected to launch an embedded solution with Workday is a compelling validation of our alignment with Workday and the differentiated value we deliver to finance and accounting teams," said Mekaela Davis, Chief Partner Officer of Trintech. "This milestone reinforces our shared vision of providing transformative finance solutions that streamline operations and drive measurable outcomes for our joint customers."

Trintech at Workday Rising 2025

Trintech is proud to sponsor Workday Rising, taking place September 15-18 in San Francisco. As a Silver Sponsor, Trintech will be exhibiting at Booth #D44 and will present an exclusive session, Reconciliation Reimagined: How KeyBank and Are Shaping Finance with Automation and AI. This session will explore how KeyBank transformed its reconciliation processes by partnering with Trintech and closing in Workday — boosting efficiency, strengthening controls, and scaling operations with confidence. Attendees will gain insights into how automation and AI are redefining what's possible in finance, enabling continuous innovation and enterprise transformation.

Access more information on Trintech's integration on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com .

