Trintech Achieves Over 20% Bookings Growth YoY in Q1, Building on 2023 Momentum

Avant, Capital Dynamics UK, Convive Brands, FrieslandCampina Cheese & Butter B.V., Guzman Y Gomez, Lexicon, Libro Credit Union, and Peachtree Group Among Companies Who Partnered with Trintech in Q1

DALLAS, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trintech , a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, continues to expand its market leadership and global footprint in Q1 after a record-breaking year. Led by increased adoption of Trintech's portfolio of reconciliation and financial close solutions, Trintech has grown over 20% in bookings year over year – a testament to the company's proven solution portfolio, powered by cutting-edge innovation, and supported by a dedicated, customer-oriented team.

"With new customer wins, expanded deployments with existing customers, and numerous technology advancements, specifically in AI, I couldn't be more proud of this team's accomplishments in the first quarter of our fiscal year," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "We have fully integrated our latest acquisition of Fiserv's financial reconciliation businesses into Trintech and continue to see value through rapid expansion into key verticals and increased cross-sell initiatives. The momentum is strong and only getting stronger – our customers and partners are realizing Trintech is the vendor of choice for reconciliation and financial close automation due to our cutting-edge matching engine to handle large volumes of data and intricate processes expertly and efficiently."

Sample customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions that have either adopted or expanded deployments of Trintech's solutions over the past 6 months include: Allwyn Entertainment, Aquatera, Avant, BlueSky Restoration Contractors, Care Network, Coast Wholesales Appliances, Convive Brands, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, FrieslandCampina Cheese & Butter, High Companies, HomeToGo, Intl Procurement and Logistics, KBP Brands, Lexicon, Libro Credit Union, Michigan Primary Care Association, Monash University, Peachtree Group, Reece USA, Town of Gilbert, University Credit Union, Valor Hospitality Partners, and WK Kellogg Co, to name a few.

"We're thrilled to also be announcing the launch of our Innovation Lab, dedicated for our employees to push the boundaries of AI and integrate the latest advancements into our portfolio of financial close solutions," said Sunil Padiyar, Chief Technology Officer of Trintech. "In addition, our commitment to empowering our customers with cutting-edge AI capabilities led us to establish a Center of Excellence. This center will be a focal point for collaborative AI project development and innovation. With this customer-centric approach, Trintech is positioned to lead the charge in AI-driven automation for financial close processes and is excited to share our roadmap with customers leading up to our flagship Trintech Connect events this fall."

Trintech's ongoing innovation strategy and customer deployments have led to its portfolio of reconciliation and financial close solutions being recognized for several industry awards in Q1, including being ranked #1 on five grids for financial close software in G2's Spring 2024 report , named a Market Leader in FeaturedCustomers' 2024 Financial Close Management Software Customer Success report and most recently, being named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens ™ Finance and Accounting Platforms 2024 for Record to Report capabilities.

