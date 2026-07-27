TriNetX Appoints August Calhoun Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Margolis Resumes Chairman Role as Company Completes CEO Transition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- TriNetX, The Global Truth Engine for Better Human Health™ and operator of the world's leading federated health data network, today announced the appointment of August Calhoun as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Jeff Margolis, who has led the Company as the Interim CEO and Executive Chairman since December 2024, will resume his role as Chairman and TriNetX Director.

August Calhoun, Chief Executive Officer, TriNetX

Mr. Calhoun brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in healthcare data, technology, and services. He has held senior executive positions spanning operations, sales, account management, and strategy across the industry's most impactful organizations including RLDatix, Optum Insight, Change Healthcare, and Siemens. In these roles, Mr. Calhoun built and scaled category leaders serving providers, payers, and life sciences clients globally.

"Over the past 13 years, TriNetX has built something unique: a global health data network trusted by leading healthcare systems and life sciences organizations to answer their most challenging research questions," said Mr. Calhoun. "The TriNetX industry-leading network and unparalleled data quality position the Company extraordinarily well to expand its global reach, further enrich its data assets, and deliver actionable insights to diverse healthcare stakeholders. I am honored to lead TriNetX, The Global Truth Engine for Better Human Health™, and to advance the mission that defines us."

"August is exactly the leader TriNetX needs at this stage of its evolution," said Jeff Margolis, Chairman. "His track record of building and scaling high-performing organizations in healthcare technology, combined with his deep understanding of data analytics and services, makes him uniquely suited to propel TriNetX's mission. I am proud of what the TriNetX team has accomplished during this transition and look forward to continuing to support August and the Company as Board Chairman."

Joe Bress, Partner and Global Co-Head of Healthcare for Carlyle, TriNetX's lead investor, added, "We are delighted to welcome August as TriNetX's permanent CEO. We also thank Jeff for his exceptional leadership during the interim period, which featured landmark achievements for the organization: a strategic collaboration and investment with Regeneron, the asset acquisition of Zetta Genomics, and the growth of its LIVE network beyond 300 million patients. Jeff led the Company through multiple cross-functional change initiatives designed to support the next stage of growth, while preserving TriNetX's core strengths: its mission orientation, careful stewardship of provider partner relationships, and commitment to the highest standards of scientific integrity."

TriNetX's global network now encompasses real-world data from more than 300 million patients across over 25 countries, supporting clinical research, trial design, and real-world evidence generation for life sciences companies, healthcare providers, and academic research institutions worldwide.

About TriNetX, LLC

TriNetX is the Global Truth Engine for Better Human Health™ that makes complex, real-world health data easy to use. Data is sourced directly from our growing global network of over 11,000 healthcare provider locations. TriNetX customers select the data source, types, and breadth of data they need; the data access methods they desire; and the types of software, human and machine intelligence they wish to apply – and combine these to solve their business objectives. Visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow TriNetX on LinkedIn to learn more.

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TriNetX

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SOURCE TriNetX