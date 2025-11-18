Trina Storage signs MoU with Pacific Green Energy Group to deliver 5GWh of battery storage

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global energy technology leader Trina Storage, a division of Trinasolar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pacific Green Energy Group (Pacific Green) to deliver up to 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS) between 2026 and 2028.

The MoU was exchanged by Scott Poulter, CEO of Pacific Green (Left), and Helena Li, President of Trinasolar (Right)

The MoU represents one of the largest energy storage collaborations. When completed, the projects will be capable of storing and dispatching up to five billion watts per hour into the grid, strengthening reliability and accelerating the clean energy transition toward a low-carbon future.

Under the MoU, Trina Storage will supply its advanced grid-scale battery systems, integrating industry-leading technology designed for safety, efficiency, and longevity. Pacific Green will oversee development and project delivery across multiple sites in Australia and other international markets.

Helena Li, President of Trinasolar, said the partnership underscores Trinasolar's ongoing commitment to advancing global clean energy goals.

"This MoU marks a major milestone for both Trina Storage and Pacific Green in the global renewable energy landscape, including Australia. A 5GWh supply commitment demonstrates the scale and confidence driving our partnership with Pacific Green. Together, we are combining innovation, global expertise, and local execution to enable a more resilient and sustainable energy future," Li said.

"This partnership enables us to deliver our growing global pipeline efficiently and at scale," said Scott Poulter, CEO of Pacific Green. "Together, we're accelerating the deployment of projects that support the clean energy transition."

The collaboration builds on Trinasolar's established footprint in Australia, following earlier partnerships such as the 1.5GW Vertex N module supply agreement with Marubeni Australia, and the Limestone Coast North Energy Park Project announced earlier this year in South Australia, a pivotal project for Pacific Green with an enterprise value of AUD $460 million and a planned installed capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh. These projects reinforce Trinasolar's strategic role in delivering integrated solar and storage solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Pacific Green currently manages a global storage pipeline of 11 GWh, including 7GWh in Australia and 4GWh across Europe, highlighting the strong and expanding partnership between the two companies in advancing the global clean energy transition.

SOURCE Trina Storage

Mr. LIU Zhen, Head of Marketing, APMEA Region, Email: [email protected]