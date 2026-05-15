TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCES RELIANCE ON QUARTERLY REPORTING EXEMPTION UNDER COORDINATED BLANKET ORDER 51-933

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Trillium Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: TCK.P) ("Trillium" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). The Blanket Order is a Canadian securities regulators' pilot program that allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Accordingly, the Company will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30). The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms it meets the Blanket Order's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million, having a disclosure record of over twelve (12) months, and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Trillium Acquisition Corp.

Trillium is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the policies of the TSXV, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements include the Company's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework, its continued eligibility under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, and the anticipated timings and nature of its future financial reporting obligations. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "view" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Trillium Acquisition Corp.

For further information, please contact: Kelly Hanczyk, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone Number: 416.906.2379