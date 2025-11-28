SURREY, BC, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the province of British Columbia are taking decisive steps to address the growing threat of extortion targeting individuals and businesses in our communities. These crimes -- often carried out using threats and intimidation through social media -- can escalate to violence and are frequently linked to organized crime.

Today in Surrey, B.C, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety and the Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State for Combatting Crime, joined the Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, the Honourable Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General and the Honourable Niki Sharma, Attorney General, municipal leaders and law enforcement officials for a trilateral summit on combatting extortion and organized crime. The summit focused on enforcement, victim support and prevention.

Leaders examined enforcement challenges and the critical role of federal, provincial and local agencies, including as part of the B.C. Extortion Task Force. The Task Force, led by the B.C. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (B.C.-RCMP), and which includes the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and local police, is focusing on solutions and a coordinated response. To bolster enforcement, the B.C. RCMP has previously committed additional resources to the B.C. Extortion Task Force, while the CBSA has opened investigations into 96 foreign nationals who may be inadmissible and has now removed five individuals from Canada.

To strengthen Canadian law enforcement's capacity to disrupt organized crime groups that control the illegal drug market in B.C., the Government of Canada, in collaboration with the B.C. Government, is creating a Regional Integrated Drug Enforcement Team (RIDET). Backed by a federal investment of $4 million over four years, provided through Canada's Border Plan, this team will bring together law and border enforcement resources from multiple agencies and jurisdictions to fight organized drug crime and combat extortion. To maximize collaboration, participants will co-locate in a centralized hub.

Building on these enforcement measures and in response to a request from B.C., leaders committed to expand community safety planning, strengthen supports for victims, and invest in prevention initiatives. As part of this effort, the Government of Canada and the B.C. Government are committing $1-million to support victims of extortion. The Government of Canada is providing the Government of B.C. with $500,000 over two years, through Justice Canada's Victims Fund, for four additional victim service and community outreach workers to assist the B.C. Extortion Task Force and local police. This funding will also support the development and translation of public resources, including webpages and safety planning tools, to improve cultural relevance and accessibility. The federal investment will be matched by the province and address the need for additional victim services and community outreach in Lower Mainland communities, particularly Abbotsford and Surrey. In addition, the B.C. Government is committing $500,000 to the RCMP and police to enhance services for victims of extortion with safety planning and community outreach, and to purchase police equipment to enhance victim safety. The province will develop an online information hub for victims to enhance their security.

Recognizing the importance of tackling crime before it starts, the Government of Canada also announced $1.5 million through Public Safety Canada's Crime Prevention Action Fund for the Yo Bro Yo Girl Youth Initiative. The organization will launch a Youth Engagement Hub in Surrey to help divert vulnerable youth from gangs and organized crime through programs, mentorship, employment training, and counselling for up to 1,000 young people.

The summit concluded with a unified pledge to disrupt organized crime networks and protect businesses and residents across the Lower Mainland. Extortion is a serious crime. The Government of Canada, the Government of B.C. and its partners urge anyone affected not to comply with demands and to report incidents to local police, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Multilingual services are available to make reporting safe and accessible. Help is available.

Quote(s)

"Extortion is a serious crime that threatens the safety of our communities and the well-being of families and businesses. Today's summit was about bringing all orders of government along with law enforcement to the table and taking the time to listen to those impacted. Working together we will strengthen enforcement, victim support and prevention. We are committed to disrupting organized crime networks, expanding resources for victims, and ensuring that help is accessible to everyone."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Extortion is not tolerated in Canada. There are severe penalties including life imprisonment for those who commit extortion and we're making those penalties even tougher and bail even harder to get. Today's summit is a signal that all levels of government alongside law enforcement and community partners are coordinating and working together so that we can disrupt, dismantle, and punish the organized crime gangs involved in extortions."

The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State, Combatting Crime

"Canada's new government is taking action to address the deeply concerning rise in extortions in communities across the country. We are increasing the number of outreach workers to better support communities and victims, we are also acting by making bail harder to get and toughening sentencing for offences involving extortions. We will continue to listen and collaborate with provincial and territorial governments to ensure the proper functioning of the criminal justice system."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Families and business owners in the South Asian community have been living with fear and intimidation – they deserve a coordinated approach and real results. Today I am confirming that all levels of government and police agencies must work together to support victims and make sure those responsible are arrested and convicted urgently. Anything less is unacceptable to me and anyone affected by these brazen and threatening crimes."

The Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

"Our government's number one public safety priority right now is bringing these extortion threats to an end and that requires a coordinated effort from all levels of government. The Province is ensuring that police have the tools that they need to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice, while also giving the victims of extortion the supports they need."

The Honourable Nina Krieger, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

"B.C. has led national efforts for stronger public safety laws, and we're pleased that the federal government has recently acted on our bail and sentencing Criminal Code reform proposals to help police and prosecutors respond more effectively to extortion threats. We'll continue to work in concert with all levels of government to ensure our law enforcement agencies have the tools and resources they need to keep communities safe and bring perpetrators to justice."

The Honourable Niki Sharma, B.C. Attorney General

"The RCMP is dedicated and committed to advancing efforts that ultimately prevent and identify those responsible for extortions. We are leading the BC Extortion Task Force, surging resources and enhancing coordination and intelligence sharing efforts with our law enforcement partners across the province and country. These collective efforts continue to expand and progress is being made."

Dwayne McDonald, Deputy Commissioner, BC RCMP

"For over 15 years, Yo Bro Yo Girl has supported thousands of young people across the Lower Mainland and Greater Vancouver, helping them create safer, stronger, and brighter futures. With funding from Public Safety Canada's Crime Prevention Action Fund, the Government of Canada's investment in our Surrey Youth Engagement Hub will directly serve up to 1,000 youth and contribute to safer, healthier communities. We are grateful for this federal commitment, which recognizes the impact of organizations like YBYG and reinforces the importance of early intervention and prevention, enabling us to expand vital supports for youth in Surrey."

Joe Calendino, Co-founder and Executive Director of Yo Bro Yo Girl Youth Initiative

Quick Facts

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow Public Safety Canada on X , LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Don't Drive High on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]; Lola Dandybaeva, Manager of Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 343-549-0347, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Office of the Premier, Media Relations, [email protected], Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Media Relations, 778 405-3306