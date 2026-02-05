Trigent to Introduce ArkOS, an Operator-Grade AI Workbench for Validating AI Decisions

Discover how ArkOS takes AI beyond pilots at MANIFEST 2026

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trigent Software today announced that it will introduce ArkOS , an operator-grade AI workbench designed to help enterprises validate AI decision logic and economics prior to production deployment, at MANIFEST 2026.

As organizations embed AI into pricing, planning, compliance, and operational workflows, a common challenge arises: production environments expose failure modes that pilots rarely reveal. Without early visibility into cost, latency, and decision behavior, teams risk scaling systems that are difficult to govern, explain, or correct once deployed.

ArkOS was developed to address this gap. It provides a controlled, client-owned environment that serves as a secure Faraday cage for AI decision-making, enabling teams to design and evaluate AI workflows independently of production infrastructure. By separating the logic of intelligence from the infrastructure of scale, ArkOS enables organizations to test assumptions, inspect execution behavior, and confirm readiness before committing to large-scale deployment.

"Enterprises don't struggle to build AI models; they struggle to scale decisions with accountability," said Shyam Khatau, Executive Vice President, Innovation at Trigent. "ArkOS gives operators a systematic way to understand why an AI decision was made, what it will cost, and whether it's ready to run in real operations."

ArkOS follows a disciplined execution model: build locally, validate early, and promote to the cloud only when the system works as intended. This approach allows organizations to remain cloud-agnostic while avoiding irreversible architectural decisions.

At MANIFEST 2026, during February 9–11 in Las Vegas, Trigent will present ArkOS live at Booth #2314B in the transportation and logistics context, focusing on upstream validation of decision logic for rate evaluation, load matching, and governed shipper–carrier workflows, helping teams identify execution risk before it affects margins, service reliability, or customer trust.

