Trigent and John Snow Labs Unveil AI Accelerator (Trigent AXLR8 Labs), Poised to Revolutionize Healthcare and Legal Landscapes

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trigent, a leading US-based technology services provider and John Snow Labs, a trailblazer in AI and NLP for healthcare, proudly announce the launch of their groundbreaking AI Accelerator (Powered by Trigent AXLR8 Labs). This strategic collaboration represents a significant leap forward in leveraging cutting-edge AI research to tackle complex challenges in the healthcare and legal sectors.

The AI Accelerator is a collaborative hub that will unite AI researchers and experts to develop and implement advanced solutions and unlock new possibilities in the said domains.

The AI Accelerator promises to transform disease prediction, personalize treatments, analyze clinical trial data, and improve diagnostic imaging. It also aims to empower legal professionals by simplifying judgments, automating legal arguments, assessing contract risk, and predicting litigation outcomes.

"The AI Accelerator embodies our commitment to leveraging AI for impactful and transformative solutions. Our collaboration with John Snow Labs underscores this dedication to deliver groundbreaking innovations that will reimagine legal, and healthcare landscapes." Stated Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent.

David Talby, Chief Technology Officer, John Snow Labs, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "At John Snow Labs, we firmly believe that AI holds the power to revolutionize healthcare and legal sectors. Through this unique collaboration, we are aiming to accelerate innovations that were once deemed impossible and do so through the lens of safe, state-of-the-art, and ethical AI practices."

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results and end-user experience. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. Learn more about Trigent here www.trigent.com .

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Spark NLP, the world's most widely used NLP library in the enterprise, the NLP Lab No-Code Platform, Healthcare-GPT LLM, and Medical Chatbot, John Snow Labs' award-winning medical AI software powers the world's leading pharmaceuticals, academic medical centers, and health technology companies. Creator and host of The NLP Summit, the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

