Acquisition Further Expands North American Beverage Packaging and Digital Printing Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has acquired Craft Beverage Warehouse, a specialist provider of digital printing for emerging, mid-sized, and Fortune 500 canned beverage companies. The acquisition expands TricorBraun's beverage packaging and digital printing capabilities and strengthens its position in the North American beverage packaging market.

"Our acquisition of Craft Beverage Warehouse --a company known for exceptional quality and customer service--enables us to provide beverage customers across North America with expanded packaging offerings and services," said Brett Binkowski, president, North America. "We're excited to welcome the Craft Beverage Warehouse team to the TricorBraun family."

Founded in 2020, Craft Beverage Warehouse delivers digital printing for a wide range of canned beverage companies, including companies serving the craft beer, probiotic soda, ready-to-drink cocktail, and coffee, tea, and energy drink markets. The company operates from locations in the Midwest and Mountain West, including its headquarters in Milwaukee.

"At Craft Beverage Warehouse, our commitment to providing a one-stop digital printing and packaging shop for canned beverage companies coupled with high quality service drives everything we do," said Kyle Stephens, co-founder and president, Craft Beverage Warehouse. "We know TricorBraun shares that same passion. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with TricorBraun's support, resources, and investment in our growth."

All Craft Beverage Warehouse team members will remain with TricorBraun and continue to work out of the company's existing locations. Craft Beverage Warehouse will continue to operate as Craft Beverage Warehouse until early 2026, after which it will be fully integrated into CanSource, a TricorBraun company, a leading provider of can packaging and related services.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for many packaging companies worldwide.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Craft Beverage Warehouse

Founded to serve small- to medium-sized craft breweries and craft beverage companies, Craft Beverage Warehouse today serves a diverse client base, including emerging brands and Fortune 500 companies. We deliver digital printing, and offer low minimum order quantities and quick turnarounds to speed time to market.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is composed of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

