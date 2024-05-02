TRICORBRAUN ACQUIRES TWO AUSTRALIAN PACKAGING DISTRIBUTORS - UNIQUEPAK AND ALPLAS PRODUCTS

Acquisitions Expand TricorBraun's Australian Presence and Strengthen Its Position as a Leading Packaging Provider in ANZ

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global packaging leader TricorBraun has acquired Australian spirits packaging distributor UniquePak and Australian industrial packaging distributor Alplas Products (Alplas), further expanding the company's Australian presence and strengthening its position as a leading packaging provider in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

"These acquisitions broaden our capabilities for spirits and industrial packaging across Australia and New Zealand," said Andrew Allsop, managing director, TricorBraun ANZ. "The UniquePak and Alplas teams are highly respected for their expertise, focus on quality, and customer service, and we look forward to investing in their continued growth."

All UniquePak and Alplas team members will remain with TricorBraun. The companies will continue as stand-alone businesses, operating as UniquePak, a TricorBraun company, and Alplas Products, a TricorBraun company. Over time, the companies will transition to the TricorBraun ANZ brand.

TricorBraun established its footprint in the region with the acquisitions of Cormack Packaging in 2021, PB Packaging in 2022, and Plas-Pak WA in 2024.

UniquePak: One-Stop Shop for Spirits Packaging

NSW-based UniquePak is a distributor of premium glass packaging solutions to the spirit, wine, pharma, and food industries. The company is a one-stop shop for design, glass bottles, closures, presentation boxes, and decoration.

"For nearly a decade, customers have relied on UniquePak for our wide range of design and sourcing capabilities, and they can continue to do so with the added benefits of TricorBraun's resources," said Travis Norman, managing director, UniquePak. "TricorBraun's extensive capabilities, along with its dedication to quality and customer service, make it a perfect partner for our next chapter."

With the acquisition, TricorBraun will leverage UniquePak's expertise to expand its glass packaging offerings and capabilities to TricorBraun customers in ANZ and globally.

Alplas Products: Serving Industrial Packaging Needs for Half a Century

Victoria-based Alplas has been serving customers with industrial packaging for 50 years. The company is known for its longstanding customer and supplier relationships, offering metal and plastic drums, taps, fittings, closures, and in-house assembly services. The Alplas acquisition enables TricorBraun to add Alplas' full scope of industrial packaging products to its existing offering.

Since its founding, TricorBraun has partnered with management teams to successfully acquire and further accelerate growth for 44 packaging companies globally.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Canterbury Partners acted as financial advisor to TricorBraun on both transactions.

About UniquePak

UniquePak is an importer of glass and related packaging products into the wine, spirit, food and pharmaceutical markets of Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the USA. Being flexible and allowing small production quantities to be produced, UniquePak allows personalised and tailored products to be supplied to its numerous international markets. UniquePak staff have over 50 years of experience in glass packaging markets. Our China-based Quality and Procurement staff ensure the best of quality comes from our numerous manufacturing partners based throughout the Asia region. Our in-house design capability ensures we transform your packaging idea or concept into reality.

About Alplas Products

Alplas Products has operated from Melbourne since 1974 supplying plastic drum taps, valves, and fittings for metal and plastic drums and fittings for all brands of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs). Our main markets are the packaging and chemical industries and drum and IBC re-conditioners. However, our client base includes any entity or individual involved in dispensing liquids, from lubricants, agricultural chemicals to home brew. We also sell Australian-made products.

About TricorBraun

Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our global scale, comprehensive scope, and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is comprised of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

SOURCE TricorBraun

For further information: Jennifer Frighetto, [email protected], 847 702 5304