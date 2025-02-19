NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tribesigns, a globally renowned furniture manufacturer and retailer offering cozy and efficient home and office solutions for every home, is thrilled to announce the debut of its newly redesigned logo, launching on Feb 24th, 2025.

The new logo is an innovative blend of the tent element of primitive tribes and the letter "T". It is rendered in a geometric design using a flat, planar structure composed of line. Its flat and linear structure creatively symbolizes a blend of a table and a house, reflecting the brand's core theme of "home."

New Logo. Logo Philosophy

Tribesigns' diverse product portfolio spans multiple furniture categories, including kids', pet, and office furniture. The updated logo will serve as a shared and symbolic element across all Tribesigns sub-brands, reinforcing the brand's cohesive identity.

"This new logo will be widely used in all kinds of Tribesigns brand activities in various channels such as social media, official websites, and e-commerce platforms such Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair," said Sophia Zhao, the Chief Product Officer of Tribesigns.

With "Designed for Life" as its slogan, Tribesigns will maintain its commitment to delivering top-tier, unique and innovative home and office solutions worldwide.

Tribesigns offers a comprehensive furniture solution for households and businesses, including the living room, bedroom, home office, hallway, kitchen and dining room. Besides, it has provided various indoor and outdoor furniture products to over 30 million households in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia in the past 14 years.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a leading global furniture designer and manufacturer. With the slogan 'Designed For Life', its philosophy revolves around the diversity of personal lifestyles and the importance of embracing nature-friendly choices.

Tribesigns is also widely known for its special and elegant furniture designs, most of its newest models are unique in the market and cannot be found elsewhere, and you will never be disappointed when you choose Tribesigns. With more than 35 overseas warehouses, strong R&D and manufacturing capacities, Tribesigns also offers dropshipping, OEM, and ODM services for business partners

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit https://tribesigns.com/, Amazon, B2B, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.

