Tribe Property Technologies to Participate in Upcoming CEM Muskoka and LD Micro Investor Conferences

In-person at CEM Muskoka Conference on September 29 to October 1, 2023 , in Muskoka, ON

on , in Muskoka, ON In-person at the LD Micro Main Event XVI on October 3-5, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-enabled property management solutions, is pleased to announce that Joseph Nakhla, Chairman and CEO of Tribe, will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

CEM Muskoka Conference

Date: September 29-October 1, 2023

Link: https://cem.ca/conference/muskoka-capital-event-2023/

Hosted at the JW Marriott Rosseau Muskoka Resort, the event introduces growth-stage companies (Resource, Technology, Biotech, Special Situations) to active top-level capital finance individuals through a weekend of pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities.

LD Micro Main Event XVI

Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM PT – Track #5

Register to watch the virtual presentation here: https://me23.sequireevents.com/.

Mr. Nakhla will be participating in the 16th annual LD Micro Main Event taking place at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 3-5th, 2023. Mr. Nakhla will be providing a live presentation on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET), and will be conducting in-person 1:1 meetings at the conference venue. For more info, please visit https://ldmicro.com.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

For further information: Joseph Nakhla, Chief Executive Officer, 1606 - 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3Z3, (604) 343-2601, Pardeep Sangha, Angad Capital, Email: [email protected]