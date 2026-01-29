TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ANNOUNCES CEO LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR JANUARY 2026

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, today released its CEO letter to shareholders, highlighting the company's progress in 2025 and its strategic priorities for 2026.

"When we founded Tribe in 2017, our belief was simple: property management could be smarter, more transparent, and fundamentally more scalable," said Joseph Nakhla, CEO. "As we enter 2026, that belief has only strengthened. Our vision is to become the leading technology-enabled solution for multi-family communities -- bringing intelligence, transparency, and scale to an industry ready for transformation."

The past year marked a pivotal transition for Tribe. The legal amalgamation of its most recent acquisitions was completed, creating one unified company with a clear and focused strategy. In 2025, Tribe strengthened its operating and financial position, including achieving its second positive EBITDA quarter1, enhancing financial flexibility with a new senior loan facility, reducing vendor obligations, and expanding the Tribe solution across rental, investment, and conveyancing workflows.

Looking ahead, Tribe plans to reaccelerate growth by expanding adoption of Tribe Home, driving AI-enabled operational improvements, increasing revenue per home through value-added services, and maintaining disciplined, sustainable financial management.

The full CEO letter, including detailed strategic priorities and 2025 achievements, is available here.

________________________________ 1 Refer to Non-IFRS Measures section of this news release.

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform.

(1) Non-IFRS Measures

The following and preceding discussion of financial results includes reference to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-IFRS financial measures. Non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the periods indicated.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. We define Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders as net income or loss excluding severance and acquisition costs, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, current and deferred income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, fair value gains and losses on investments, and other expenses. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure as it provides important and relevant information to our management about our operating and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA also enables our management to assess our ability to generate operating cash flow to fund future working capital needs, and to support future growth. Excluding these items does not imply that they are non-recurring or not useful to investors. Investors should be cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA attributable to shareholders should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows as determined under IFRS.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news relate may relate to statements with respect to the aims, goals and vision of the Company; financial projections; growth plans and strategy; technology adoption; prospective benefits of the Company's platform; 2026 priorities; and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

