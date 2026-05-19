Tribe Property Technologies Surpasses 1.5 Million Deficiencies and Warranty Items Tracked Through Home Pro Platform

Tribe's Home Pro platform has successfully captured and tracked over 1.5 million construction deficiencies and warranty-related items across residential projects, highlighting continued growth in the use of digital handover and warranty workflows.

Tribe Home Pro's platform has supported more than 100 developers across Canada for over a decade, evolving from a pre-delivery inspection tool into a comprehensive occupancy lifecycle solution that streamlines complex workflows to help keep projects on schedule.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce that its Home Pro platform has successfully captured and tracked more than 1.5 million construction deficiencies and warranty-related items across over 300 residential buildings and projects throughout Canada.

Tribe Home Pro (CNW Group/Tribe Property Technologies Inc.)

The milestone reflects the continued adoption of digital workflows across Canada's residential development sector as projects grow in scale and complexity and place greater emphasis on improving the homeowner experience throughout occupancy and post-occupancy periods.

"Building turnover involves coordination across inspections, deficiencies, documentation, homeowner communication, and warranty administration, making it a complex phase of the development lifecycle," said Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe. "Tracking more than 1.5 million items through Home Pro reflects both the scale of coordination required in today's projects and the increasing importance of connected systems that support teams from construction completion through occupancy and beyond. Handover is no longer a single milestone at the end of construction, it has become an ongoing operational workflow that continues well into occupancy."

Driving Operational Efficiency Through Digital Transformation

Home Pro has supported more than 100 developers across Canada for over a decade, evolving from a pre-delivery inspection tool into a comprehensive occupancy lifecycle platform. It is designed to streamline traditionally fragmented and manual processes such as spreadsheets, email-based coordination, and paper inspections that can create inefficiencies during turnover and occupancy.

Today, the platform enables developers to centralize and manage key workflows, including:

Real-time capture and documentation of construction deficiencies during inspections

Tracking of issues from identification through resolution across units and buildings

Coordination between developers, trades, customer care teams, and homeowners

Continuity of workflows through post-occupancy and warranty periods

Operational reporting and project-level insights across portfolios

Home Pro supports a wide range of residential developments, including condominiums, strata communities, purpose-built rental buildings, master-planned developments, townhouses, single family communities, and mixed-use projects, as well as commercial developments.

Expanding Role of Warranty Management

Based on internal usage trends, warranty management has become an increasingly utilized component of the Home Pro platform, as developers seek to consolidate inspections, deficiencies, warranty workflows, and homeowner communication into a single integrated system.

As buildings transition into occupancy, developers must manage ongoing submissions, timelines, regulatory requirements, and resident communications across hundreds of units. Integrating warranty processes directly into the handover workflow helps reduce operational fragmentation while improving consistency and transparency for both internal teams and residents.

The platform also supports workflows aligned with provincially mandated new home warranty requirements in jurisdictions such as Ontario, helping developers maintain documentation, streamline communication, and improve coordination throughout post-occupancy periods.

Data-Driven Insights Across Projects

Beyond workflow management, Home Pro's scale of usage is generating valuable operational data that provides developers with visibility into construction quality trends and efficiency opportunities.

Platform data indicates that kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms consistently represent some of the highest-volume areas for deficiencies and warranty-related items. These insights help development teams:

Identify recurring construction and trade-related trends

Improve coordination and response timelines

Strengthen quality assurance processes

Support more informed planning on future developments

The Company believes developers are increasingly seeking digital tools that improve consistency and visibility throughout the turnover process.

More Than a Decade Supporting Canadian Developers

Home Pro has supported developer teams for more than ten years, evolving alongside the needs of Canada's residential housing industry. Originally focused on pre-delivery inspections and deficiency management, the platform has expanded into a full occupancy lifecycle solution encompassing warranty coordination, resident communication, and operational oversight. The platform is part of Tribe's broader ecosystem of services, which supports residential communities across strata and condo management, rental management, developer services, resident technology, single-unit rental management, affordable housing, and community operations. As housing models continue to evolve across Canada, Tribe remains focused on building more connected experiences between developers, operators, residents, and communities throughout the entire building lifecycle.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's goals and strategy. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions, and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

For more information, please contact: Jennifer Laidlaw, Media & Communications, Email: [email protected]; Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected]