Tribe Property Technologies Re-Brands Community Management and Post-Construction Platform to Tribe Home

"As a company, we have built ourselves around the concept of community," stated Joseph Nakhla, Chief Executive Officer of Tribe. "Our goal is to change the way people experience community living, connect with their neighbours, and interact with their homes. To do this, we need to simplify community living and all of the complexities around it. Tribe Home is the next step in the evolution and simplification of what Tribe represents. Tribe Home is community in the palm of your hand."

As a core product in the Company's comprehensive suite of products and services for building and managing residential communities, Tribe Home is the fully digital platform that connects residents, owners, councils/boards, property managers, landlords, developers, and trades.

Tribe Home provides real estate developers with the tools to track deficiencies, digitize building data and owners' manuals, and facilitate the handover of a completed community to owners and property managers. As a condo-living platform it offers high-value for community residents with features that allow councils, boards and HOAs to protect their real estate investment through accessibility, transparency, greater collaboration and self-service tools for residents.

"According to the company's proprietary analytics, more than 70% of homeowners in communities we manage are actively using our technology, while more than 75% of clients surveyed say that our online platform is an important communication tool," adds Mr. Nakhla. "This rebrand will support further engagement and uptake on our platform by simplifying our customer experience."

Tribe Home is available at app.tribehome.com, as Tribe Home in the App Store for iOS, and Tribe Home Pro for iPads.

About Tribe Property Technologies:

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

