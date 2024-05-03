Tribe Property Technologies Provides Update on 2023 Annual Filings

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, today announced that, further to its news release dated April 26, 2024, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has accepted the Company's application for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the "MCTO").

As previously announced, the Company applied for the MCTO due to a delay in the filing of the Company's (a) the audited financial statements of the Company for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023; (b) the management's discussion & analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023; and (c) the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certification of filings under Section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "2023 Annual Filings"), which had a requisite filing date of April 29, 2024.

The MCTO restricts the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and such other directors, and officers of the Company from all trading in securities of the Company until such time as the 2023 Annual Filings have been filed and the MCTO has been lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade in securities of the Company.

The Company expects that it will be in a position to file its 2023 Annual Filings on or before May 15, 2024. The default is due primarily to the delayed receipt of an expert report with respect to goodwill. The filing timeline will provide the Company's auditor with sufficient time to complete the report. Management notes that there are no disagreements or major unresolved issues with the auditor on any matter of the audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure.

Until the 2023 Annual Filings are filed, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the 2023 Annual Filings.

The Company confirms that, since its prior news release dated April 26, 2024: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in that press release that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (c) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (d) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations.

