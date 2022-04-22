Tribe Property Technologies Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has released the results of the voting at its April 22, 2022 annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders.

Board Size

At the Meeting, the special resolution to fix the number of Directors to six was passed.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company proxy circular dated March 14, 2022 was elected as a director. The voting results for the six directors nominated for election are set forth in the attached table:



Votes For Votes Withheld Nominee Number of Votes Percentage Number of Votes Percentage Joseph Nakhla 15,175,688 99.956% 6,650 0.044% Raymond Choy 15,175,688 99.956% 6,650 0.044% Charmaine Crooks 15,182,338 100.000% 0 0.000% Andrew Kiguel 15,182,338 100.000% 0 0.000% Michael Willis 13,694,038 90.197% 1,488,300 9.803% Sanjiv Samant 13,694,038 90.197% 1,488,300 9.803%

In addition to the return of the Company's five current Board Members, shareholders elected a new member, Sanjiv Samant, to the Board of Directors at the Meeting.

"We are pleased to welcome Sanjiv Samant to the Board," shared Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla. "During Mr. Samant's professional career spanning more than two decades, he has advised a wide variety of Canadian growth companies on M&A, IPO and capital raising initiatives, including leading transactions for several of the most prominent public software-as-a-service companies in Canada."

Mr. Samant joined Round13 Capital at the beginning of 2020 to establish the Round13 Growth Fund as a Founder and Managing Partner. Round 13 was the lead investor in the Company's recent January 2022 private placement.

Appointment of Auditor

At the Meeting, Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.

Amended Stock Option Plan

At the Meeting, the resolution to approve the amended stock option plan was approved.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's business is composed of three revenue pillars: software and services (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnerships (smart building products, financial and insurance service).

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

